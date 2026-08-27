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Several Saints prepare to make a final case for roster spots in the preseason finale

Starting kicker and QB2 are still in flux

Aug 27, 2026 at 05:13 PM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason.
Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL preseason.

Arlington, Tx. — It's possible that many bubbles burst among New Orleans Saints fans Wednesday night when Coach Kellen Moore announced that the starters would not play in the preseason finale Friday night against Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.

Starters didn't play in preseason games against Jacksonville and the Rams, but Moore reasoned that three joint practices with high-caliber teams — including the Cowboys on Aug. 18 in Oxnard, Calif. — provided enough game-level snaps for the starters to warrant holding them out of all three.

Running back Audric Estimé is not among the disappointed.

Estimé still has work to do in a running back room that has thinned due to injuries, including his own ankle injury against Jacksonville in the preseason opener that sidelined him for about a week. He will be on the job Friday, likely along with running backs Kendre Miller, CJ Donaldson and recently-added Zamir White. NFL rosters must be trimmed to 53 by 5 p.m. CST on Sunday.

"Every time I'm out there I want to get better," Estimé said. "I want to make the next showing better than the last. I always want to make sure that I'm able to showcase what I'm able to do, become an all-around back and show that I'm a complete back, I can play all three downs, I can play special teams, I can do whatever I need to do. Every time I'm out there in between those white lines to play football is a blessing. I'm just thankful to be here."

While Estimé's standing may be a little more secure due to the absences of Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal, and the production he generated last season, the New Orleans Saints kickers have no such security. Former two-time All-Pro Daniel Carlson was signed Monday and entered a battle that includes Charlie Smyth and Tanner Brown.

In Wednesday's open practice at Tulane, Brown made all eight field goal attempts, while Smyth and Carlson each missed one. Moore hopes kicking opportunities will present themselves against Dallas as the evaluation gets down to the wire.

The preseason finale also may, at long last, provide the first look at receiver Barion Brown as an NFL returner. He's listed as the No. 1 kick and punt returner on the depth chart, but the rookie from LSU, who returned six kickoffs for touchdowns in college, didn't return a kick in the first two preseason games. He has been sharpening his receiver skills, but the Saints may want a peek at him as a returner in a game situation.

The No. 2 star position on defense, behind Jonas Sanker, appears to have been locked up by Jayden Price. Rookie safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. is third on the depth chart and he likely needs to be solid on special teams in order to make his mark. He does have elite speed, so he can fit as a gunner.

It's possible that the No. 2 quarterback spot may still be open, though not a shock if Spencer Rattler has the inside track. Rattler is in his second year in the system and didn't shine in either preseason game, including throwing an interception that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown against the Rams in the second preseason game.

But Zach Wilson didn't maintain the momentum he created from the preseason opener. He also threw a pick against the Rams, and the offense was stymied during his time on the field. If practice production is a factor, Rattler likely had more, especially early in training camp.

Expect each of them to play against Dallas to make a final case.

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