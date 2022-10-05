Saints vs. Seahawks Week 5 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS vs. SEAHAWKS CONNECTIONS

Prior to arriving in New Orleans in 2000, Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis spent 15 years with the Seahawks, including serving as executive vice president from 1992-98. He joined the Seahawks in October, 1983, was promoted to vice president/finance in 1990 and to executive vice president in 1992.

New Orleans Vice President/Assistant General Manager/College Personnel Jeff Ireland served as a draft consultant for the Seahawks in 2014.

Saints National Scout Terry Wooden was a second round draft pick (29th overall) of the Seahawks in 1990 and played for Seattle from 1990-96.

New Orleans Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta and Seahawks Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo served on the same New York Giants coaching staff from 2011-14.

New Orleans Secondary Coach Kris Richard played for Seattle Executive Vice President of Football Operations/Head Coach Pete Carroll when he was head coach at USC in 2001. Richard was a third round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2002, playing for them for three seasons. He started his coaching career under Carroll at his alma mater in 2008, where he also served on the Trojans staff with Seattle Offensive Passing Game Coordinator Dave Canales and Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and then served on Carroll's coaching staff in Seattle from 2010-17, handling defensive coordinator duties his final three seasons. Richard served on the same Dallas staff from 2018-19 as Seattle Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal.

Saints running back Dwayne Washington played at the University of Washington from 2013-15, where he played with Seahawks tight end Will Dissly and defensive back Sidney Jones IV.

Saints tight end Nick Vannett was a third round draft pick of Seattle in 2016 and played for the Seahawks from 2016-19.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis played for the New York Jets with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith from 2013-15.

Davis, Saints safety Marcus Maye and Seahawks safety Jamal Adams were teammates with the Jets.

Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss played at the University of Idaho.

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson played at the University of Wyoming.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf played at the University of Mississippi.

New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson and guard Calvin Throckmorton played at the University of Oregon.

Saints punter Blake Gillikin and Johnson played with Seattle cornerback John Reid at Penn State.

New Orleans Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas is a Port Angeles, Wash. native who played running back at the University of Idaho from 1993-98, served on their coaching staff from 2004-05 and served on the coaching staff at the University of Washington from 2009-12.

Seattle Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Chad Morton was a fifth round draft pick of New Orleans in 2000 and played for the Saints in 2000.

Saints Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen played for Carroll as a senior at USC in 2001, playing with both Richard and Morton in college and then was a grad assistant under him with the Trojans in 2002. He also coached at Idaho in 2004.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen tutored Seahawks Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Ends Aaron Curry as a player when Allen was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2012. Allen also was head coach of the Raiders in 2014, when Seahawks guard Gabe Jackson played for him.

Seahawks guard Damien Lewis and safety Jamal Adams played at LSU.

Seattle defensive tackle Al Woods is a Jennings native and former LSU standout who originally was a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 2010.

Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo and Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson were college teammates at Stanford.

New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Callaway, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor were college teammates at the University of Tennessee.

Seattle Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Kerry Joseph is a New Iberia native who was a four-year starting quarterback at McNeese State, served as a training camp intern in New Orleans in 2014 and served on the McNeese State (2016-18) and Southeastern Louisiana (2019) staffs before joining Seattle.

New Orleans defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and Seattle punter Michael Dickson were college teammates at the University of Texas.

Seattle Associate Head Coach Carl Smith served as offensive coordinator in New Orleans from 1986-96 and as an assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette from 1974-78.

Seahawks Assistant Special Teams Coach Tracy Smith attended LSU.

New Orleans Center/Guard Cesar Ruiz and Seattle defensive tackle Bryan Mone were college teammates at the University of Michigan.