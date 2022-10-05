Saints vs. Seahawks Week 5 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. SEAHAWKS 2022 WEEK 5
The Saints (1-3) will enter a pivotal part of the season when they play the first of two home contests, hosting Seattle (2-2) at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. Sunday.
After defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener and dropping their next three contests, the Saints will welcome a return to the Caesars Superdome in front of their home crowd, after a nine-day period where they were away from New Orleans, playing at the Carolina Panthers and hosting the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, where they lost a narrow 28-25 decision.
The Seahawks are coming off a dramatic 48-45 win at Detroit where QB Geno Smith passed for 320 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions and RB Rashaad Penny ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
The Saints have not lost to the Seahawks since dropping a 23-15 decision at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash. in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Jan. 11, 2014.
SAINTS vs. SEAHAWKS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints and Seahawks have met 15 times in the regular season with the Saints leading the series 9-6, while the Seahawks have captured both postseason meetings. Since 2006, the Saints have won five of the six regular season meetings between the two clubs. The Saints' last win in the series came in a 13-10 victory on October 25, 2021 at Seattle's Lumen Field which saw Saints QB Jameis Winston engineer a fourth quarter game-winning drive and LB Demario Davis and S Malcolm Jenkins record sacks on Seattle's last possession to secure the win on Monday Night Football.
On November 21, 1976 against Seattle at the Kingdome, the Saints equaled a club scoring record in a 51-27 win over the then-expansion Seahawks, who resided in the same division as the Saints, the NFC West, for their inaugural season in the NFL. New Orleans has scored 50 or more points only six other times in franchise history. A look back at the results from the all-time series between the two clubs:
Date Score Site Att.
11/21/76 Win, 51-27 | Kingdome 61,865
11/18/79 Loss, 24-38 | Kingdome 60,055
11/10/85 Loss, 3-27 | Superdome 47,365
10/16/88 Win, 20-19 | Kingdome 63,569
9/1/91 Win, 27-24 | Superdome 68,492
11/16/97 Win, 20-17 ot | Superdome 50,493
9/17/00 Loss, 10-20 | Husky Stadium 59,513
9/7/03 Loss, 10-27 | Seahawks Stad. 52,250
9/12/04 Loss, 7-21 | Superdome 64,900
10/14/07 Win, 28-17 | Qwest Field 68,296
11/21/10 Win, 34-19 | Superdome 70,015
1/8/11* Loss, 36-41 | Qwest Field 66,336
12/2/13 Loss, 7-34 | CenturyLink Fld. 68,387
1/11/14# Loss, 15-23 | CenturyLink Fld. 63,388
10/30/16 Win, 25-20 | Superdome 73,088
9/22/19 Win, 33-27 | CenturyLink Fld. 69,005
10/25/21 Win, 13-10 | Lumen Field 68,563
* NFC Wild Card Playoff
# NFC Divisional Playoff
THE LAST MEETING
Saints 13, Seahawks 10; October 25, 2021 @ Lumen Field - The New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game at Lumen Field in Seattle turned into a defensive battle, a fight that Saints linebacker Demario Davis was more than willing to take on.
The veteran New Orleans linebacker led a dominant defensive effort in the second half as the Saints edged Seattle 13-10 thanks to five sacks and multiple tackles in the Seahawks backfield. The Saints scored the winning points on a 33-yard field goal by Brian Johnson with 1:56 to play. It was the second field goal of Johnson's career.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
Running back Alvin Kamara was the Saints offense as he caught 10 passes for 128 yards and the team's lone touchdown and carried the ball 20 times for 51 yards. Quarterback Jameis Winston was 19 for 35 for 222 yards and he ran six times for 43 yards
The win improved the Saints to 4-2 heading into Sunday's home game against Tampa Bay (6-1), the defending Super Bowl champions. The loss dropped Seattle to 2-5 and was its third loss at home this season.
SAINTS vs. SEAHAWKS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Seahawks
|Record
|1-3
|2-2
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.0 (19t)
|23.4 (11)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|24.0 (20t)
|28.8 (31)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|364.3 (9)
|361.0(10t)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|111.5 (16)
|114.8 (13)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|252.8 (9)
|246.3 (12)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|328.3 (12)
|428.3 (31)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|124.8 (20)
|154.0 (29)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|203.5 (9)
|274.0(28t)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.1 (9)
|21.9 (17)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|5.0 (27)
|3.5 (32)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-7 (32)
|even (15t)
|Penalties
|34
|32
|Penalty Yards
|319
|306
|Opp. Penalties
|25
|23
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|231
|206
SAINTS vs. SEAHAWKS SERIES SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Seahawks in the 15 regular season meetings and the two playoff matchups between the two clubs:
RUSHING YARDAGE (100+yards)
RB Ricky Williams – 107 yards on 23 carries, @ Husky Stadium, September 17, 2000.
RB Tim Hightower – 102 yards on 26 carries, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, October 30, 2016.
PASSING YARDAGE (250+yards)
QB Drew Brees – 39-of-60 for 404 yards, two touchdown passes, NFC Wild Card Playoff @ Qwest Field, January 8, 2011.
QB Drew Brees – 29-of-43 for 382 yards, four touchdown passes, @ Louisiana Superdome, November 21, 2010.
QB Drew Brees – 24-of-43 for 304 yards, one touchdown pass, NFC Divisional Playoff @ CenturyLink Field, January 11, 2014.
QB Aaron Brooks – 29-of-47 for 274 yards, one touchdown pass, @ Seahawks Stadium, September 7, 2003.
QB Archie Manning – 20-of-27 for 268 yards, one touchdown pass, @ the Kingdome, November 18, 1979.
QB Drew Brees – 27-of-35 for 265 yards, one touchdown pass, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, October 30, 2019.
RECEIVING YARDAGE (100+yards)
WR Marques Colston – 11 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown, NFC Divisional Playoff @ CenturyLink Field, January 11, 2014.
RB Alvin Kamara – Ten receptions for 128 yards, @ Lumen Field, October 25, 2021.
TE Henry Childs – Six receptions for 121 yards, @ the Kingdome, November 18, 1979.
WR Marques Colston – Eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, @ Louisiana Superdome, November 21, 2010.
WR David Patten – Eight receptions for 113 yards, @ Qwest Field, October 14, 2007.
WR Joe Horn – Six receptions for 110 yards, @ the Superdome, September 12, 2004.
WR Donte' Stallworth – Eight receptions for 101 yards, @ Seahawks Stadium, September 7, 2003.
A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 7 win against the Seattle Seahawks.
SAINTS vs. SEAHAWKS CONNECTIONS
Prior to arriving in New Orleans in 2000, Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis spent 15 years with the Seahawks, including serving as executive vice president from 1992-98. He joined the Seahawks in October, 1983, was promoted to vice president/finance in 1990 and to executive vice president in 1992.
New Orleans Vice President/Assistant General Manager/College Personnel Jeff Ireland served as a draft consultant for the Seahawks in 2014.
Saints National Scout Terry Wooden was a second round draft pick (29th overall) of the Seahawks in 1990 and played for Seattle from 1990-96.
New Orleans Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta and Seahawks Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo served on the same New York Giants coaching staff from 2011-14.
New Orleans Secondary Coach Kris Richard played for Seattle Executive Vice President of Football Operations/Head Coach Pete Carroll when he was head coach at USC in 2001. Richard was a third round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2002, playing for them for three seasons. He started his coaching career under Carroll at his alma mater in 2008, where he also served on the Trojans staff with Seattle Offensive Passing Game Coordinator Dave Canales and Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and then served on Carroll's coaching staff in Seattle from 2010-17, handling defensive coordinator duties his final three seasons. Richard served on the same Dallas staff from 2018-19 as Seattle Offensive Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Sanjay Lal.
Saints running back Dwayne Washington played at the University of Washington from 2013-15, where he played with Seahawks tight end Will Dissly and defensive back Sidney Jones IV.
Saints tight end Nick Vannett was a third round draft pick of Seattle in 2016 and played for the Seahawks from 2016-19.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis played for the New York Jets with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith from 2013-15.
Davis, Saints safety Marcus Maye and Seahawks safety Jamal Adams were teammates with the Jets.
Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss played at the University of Idaho.
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson played at the University of Wyoming.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf played at the University of Mississippi.
New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson and guard Calvin Throckmorton played at the University of Oregon.
Saints punter Blake Gillikin and Johnson played with Seattle cornerback John Reid at Penn State.
New Orleans Running Backs Coach Joel Thomas is a Port Angeles, Wash. native who played running back at the University of Idaho from 1993-98, served on their coaching staff from 2004-05 and served on the coaching staff at the University of Washington from 2009-12.
Seattle Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Chad Morton was a fifth round draft pick of New Orleans in 2000 and played for the Saints in 2000.
Saints Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen played for Carroll as a senior at USC in 2001, playing with both Richard and Morton in college and then was a grad assistant under him with the Trojans in 2002. He also coached at Idaho in 2004.
Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen tutored Seahawks Assistant Defensive Line/Defensive Ends Aaron Curry as a player when Allen was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2012. Allen also was head coach of the Raiders in 2014, when Seahawks guard Gabe Jackson played for him.
Seahawks guard Damien Lewis and safety Jamal Adams played at LSU.
Seattle defensive tackle Al Woods is a Jennings native and former LSU standout who originally was a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 2010.
Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo and Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson were college teammates at Stanford.
New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Callaway, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor were college teammates at the University of Tennessee.
Seattle Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Kerry Joseph is a New Iberia native who was a four-year starting quarterback at McNeese State, served as a training camp intern in New Orleans in 2014 and served on the McNeese State (2016-18) and Southeastern Louisiana (2019) staffs before joining Seattle.
New Orleans defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and Seattle punter Michael Dickson were college teammates at the University of Texas.
Seattle Associate Head Coach Carl Smith served as offensive coordinator in New Orleans from 1986-96 and as an assistant at Louisiana-Lafayette from 1974-78.
Seahawks Assistant Special Teams Coach Tracy Smith attended LSU.
New Orleans Center/Guard Cesar Ruiz and Seattle defensive tackle Bryan Mone were college teammates at the University of Michigan.
New Orleans quarterback Jake Luton prepped at Marysville (Wash.) Pilchuck HS and played at Idaho as a freshman, before playing at Washington State from 2017-19. Luton enjoyed stints on the Seahawks active roster and practice squad.