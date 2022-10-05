Ways to Watch: Saints vs Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints (1-3) will enter a pivotal part of the season when they play the first of two home contests, hosting Seattle (2-2) at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener and dropping their next three contests, the Saints will welcome a return to the Caesars Superdome in front of their home crowd, after a nine-day period where they were away from New Orleans, playing at the Carolina Panthers and hosting the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, where they lost a narrow 28-25 decision. New Orleans has posted a 4-2 record against Seattle in their home stadium.