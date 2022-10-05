Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks on October 9, 2022

Oct 05, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Seahawks-Ways-to-watch-0001

SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints (1-3) will enter a pivotal part of the season when they play the first of two home contests, hosting Seattle (2-2) at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. Sunday.

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener and dropping their next three contests, the Saints will welcome a return to the Caesars Superdome in front of their home crowd, after a nine-day period where they were away from New Orleans, playing at the Carolina Panthers and hosting the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, where they lost a narrow 28-25 decision. New Orleans has posted a 4-2 record against Seattle in their home stadium.

The Saints have won the last three meetings against the Seahawks, including a 13-10 victory at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021 on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-2.

WATCH SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline)

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Seahawks Week 7 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
26 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
27 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
28 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
29 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
30 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
31 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
32 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
33 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
34 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
35 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
36 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
37 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
38 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
39 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
40 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
41 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
42 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
43 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
44 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
45 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
46 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Thomas King/NFL LCC/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
47 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ben VanHouten/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
48 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ben VanHouten/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
49 / 49

The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

Ben VanHouten/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Related Links

CP-NFL-Plus-1920

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Seahawks for 2022 NFL Week 5. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Related Content

news

Saints vs. Seahawks Week 5 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints have posted a 4-2 record against the Seattle Seahawks at the Superdome.

news

Wil Lutz experienced highs, lows as NFL kicker within minutes against Minnesota on Sunday

'I thought they were both in. I hit them both on the screws. The second one just moved a little more left'

news

Postgame quotes: Coach Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Wil Lutz, Tyrann Mathieu, Latavius Murray

Players met with the media following loss to Vikings

news

New Orleans Saints can't right their script against Minnesota in loss on Sunday

Two turnovers, 10 penalties for 102 yards hound Saints in 28-25 loss

news

Game recap: Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25 | 2022 NFL Week 4

Loss in London drops Saints to 1-3

news

Vikings at Saints Replay of Live Updates - October 2, 2022 - NFL Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media in London for their Week 4 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Uniform Watch: Saints vs Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

New Orleans to wear black helmets and color rush uniforms for Week 4 against Vikings

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 2, 2022

news

Walks with Graff: New Orleans Saints in London edition

Todd Graffagnini explores London before the Saints take on the Vikings

news

Saints vs. Vikings Week 4 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Minnesota Vikings lead the regular season series, having won 19 of 31 games against the New Orleans Saints since the teams first met on October 13, 1968 at Tulane Stadium.

news

A guide to an amazing weekend in London for New Orleans Saints fans

Saints will play the Vikings at Tottenham Stadium on Oct. 2

Advertising