Ways to Watch: Saints vs Seahawks | 2022 NFL Week 5

SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS GAME PREVIEW
The Saints (1-3) will enter a pivotal part of the season when they play the first of two home contests, hosting Seattle (2-2) at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. Sunday.
After defeating the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener and dropping their next three contests, the Saints will welcome a return to the Caesars Superdome in front of their home crowd, after a nine-day period where they were away from New Orleans, playing at the Carolina Panthers and hosting the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday, where they lost a narrow 28-25 decision. New Orleans has posted a 4-2 record against Seattle in their home stadium.
The Saints have won the last three meetings against the Seahawks, including a 13-10 victory at Lumen Field on Oct. 25, 2021 on Monday Night Football to improve to 4-2.
WATCH SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
- Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline)
The New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS VS. SEAHAWKS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with Todd Graffagnini and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Seahawks for 2022 NFL Week 5. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:
- Twitter: @Saints
- Facebook: @NewOrleansSaints
- Instagram: @Saints