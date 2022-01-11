Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

Sharif Finch

Linebacker, Temple (6-4, 250): Signed to the practice squad in late November and appearing in two games for New Orleans, where he recorded five tackles, Finch originally came into the National Football League in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple with the Tennessee Titans. In 28 career contests with three starts with the Saints, Titans and New York Jets, he has recorded 40 career tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops. At Temple, Finch appeared in 53 games with 25 starts and posted 144 tackles, 32 stops for loss, 14.5 sacks, two interception returns for 91 yards and a touchdown, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries with a touchdown and is the NCAA's career leader with five blocked punts.