Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Sept. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Tampa Bay Bucs at New Orleans Saints: Series history, notes, TV info, trends, QBs, referees

Drew Brees, Seimone Augustus headline Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame's 2024 class

Will the Saints reach double-digit wins this season? See what the oddsmakers say.

Derek Carr one of 7 Saints players held out of Wednesday practice

The Saints have signed another player from their 2022 team to the practice squad

Alvin Kamara is officially back — and hoping he can add some juice to the Saints offense

Saints, Derek Carr leaving all options on the table as his injured shoulder recovers

One-on-one with Derek Carr: QB speaks on his injury, why it scared him and what the nurses said

Derry’s Week 4 NFL Picks: Saints and Jameis rebound vs. Bucs? Bills-Dolphins a shootout?

Saints still big favorites to make the playoffs, despite Derek Carr injury

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Photos: Bryan Bresee visits American Cancer Society Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge

Photos: Cam Jordan, COX unveil computer lab refurbishment at Columbia Parc

Photos: Alontae Taylor speaks with Edna Karr High School football team

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Packers | 2023 NFL Week 3

Photos: Blake Grupe joins Touchdown Club of New Orleans dinner

Photos: New Orleans Saints, Ochsner host staff blood drive

WWL Saints Hour: Mickey Loomis Interview 9/26/23

Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks Packers loss, Carr injury, Kamara return

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alvin Kamara talks Week 4 Return vs. Bucs | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr on Week 4 injury status vs. Bucs | 2023 NFL Week 4

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Tyrann Mathieu on Saints Podcast | September 27, 2023

New Orleans Saints haven't ruled out quarterback Derek Carr against Tampa Bay

Dennis Allen's Week 4 Conference Call

Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 4 Practice Report 9/27/2023

Running back Alvin Kamara excited to make season debut Sunday for New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

