New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

Grupe broke down some of the nuances of kicking including things like weather and indoor vs. outdoor kicking for those in attendance as well as described his process.

"When it's time to go on the field and on gameday, especially playing here now, you know there is a lot of juice, a lot of energy that you feel," Grupe said. "All I know is I kind of rear back as far as I can and just let it fly. Most of the time that works out for you and whether it's flying down the field on a kickoff or making field goals, I pretty much put my whole body into it."