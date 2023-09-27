Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks Packers loss, Carr injury, Kamara return

With the conclusion of Week 3, the Saints were greeted by the return of Kamara from suspension.

"Alvin is such a good player, such a positive influence on our team, and just a weapon that's unique to our league," Loomis said. "It's good to have him back and it'll be good to have him back on Sunday."

Loomis said running backs Tony Jones Jr. , Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams did a good job helping to fill in for his absence in the first three weeks.

Alongside praising Miller, Loomis spoke about the rest of the contributions of the rookie class including defensive tackle Bryan Bresee , defensive end Isaiah Foskey and safety Jordan Howden﻿. Loomis said it was "nice to have a rookie class making an impact and contributing to your team in their first year," noting that it isn't what he expects from rookies.

Loomis also discussed three players who received a contract extension this season with the Saints, defensive end Carl Granderson , long snapper Zach Wood and guard/center Cesar Ruiz﻿.

With Granderson, the discussion centered around the journey and work the five-year veteran put in to go from an undrafted free agent to now signing a four-year extension with the Saints. Loomis said Granderson has improved every year and he is still seeing improvement from him.

"No player is self-made, and yet this is a guy who has just worked his tail off to go from this raw, talented kid to being a really productive NFL player."

On Wood's extension, Loomis pointed out that you don't notice the best long snappers in football and it's easy to take the position for granted, but Loomis said Wood is "steady" and "consistent."

"He adds a lot to our locker room as well as his play on the field. So, it's good to have him locked up and hopefully he'll be one of those 14, 15-year guys for us."

With Ruiz, the topic turned toward health as four-year veteran is currently in the concussion protocol. Loomis noted Ruiz will go through the protocol but that the timeline for that can vary greatly for players with some returning in a week and others it can be three weeks or more.

With the Saints attention on their next game in a home matchup on Oct. 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Loomis stressed the importance of divisional matchups and well as noting the Saints results against the team the previous season. Loomis expects the crowd noise to have an impact on the matchup saying the crowd in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans was "like it was 10 years ago."