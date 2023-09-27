Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

New Orleans Saints legend to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame’s home in Natchitoches to culminate the 65th Induction Celebration

Sep 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-drew-brees-returns-112521-0007
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Thanksgiving night as the Saints take on the Buffalo Bills on November 25, 2021.

NFL record-setting passer and Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints joins a star-studded nine-member group of 2024 "competitors" ballot inductees chosen for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

A two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Brees, the 2006 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, a Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year and an Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, Brees led the Saints to three NFC championship games (2006, 2009, 2018) after the franchise had none in its first 39 years of existence and they claimed their only Vince Lombardi trophy with a 31-17 win over the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7, 2010. 

The LSHOF Class of 2024 also includes LSU women's basketball great and eight-time WNBA All-Star Seimone Augustus, mixed martial arts icon Daniel Cormier, 1992 Olympic wrestling gold medalist Kevin Jackson, Tulane basketball legend Perry Clark, McNeese football great Kerry Joseph, three-time state-title high school football coach Frank Monica, Breeders' Cup-winning thoroughbred jockey Ray Sibille, retired Grambling baseball coach Wilbert Ellis, the second-ever recipient of the Louisiana Sports Ambassador Award.

The LSHOF's Class of 2024 will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame's home in Natchitoches to culminate the 65th Induction Celebration. The dates for the three-day celebration will be announced soon, including two receptions, a free youth sports clinic, a bowling party, and a riverbank concert in Natchitoches. Tickets for the Induction Ceremony, along with congratulatory advertising and sponsorship opportunities, will be available through the LaSportsHall.com website once the induction celebration dates are announced.

A 40-member Louisiana Sports Writers Association committee selected the 2024 inductees. The panel considered 149 nominees from 28 different sport categories on a 35-page "competitors" ballot.

Also spotlighted next year will be three other Hall of Fame inductees, a winner of the Dave Dixon Louisiana Sports Leadership Award and two recipients of the 2024 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism presented by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, the parent organization of the Hall of Fame. Those inductees will be announced later this year.

The complete 12-person Class of 2024 will swell the overall membership in the Hall of Fame to 492 men and women – athletes, coaches, administrators and sports media members -- honored since its founding in 1958.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Jahri Evans, La'Roi Glover headline list of former New Orleans Saints nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Evans and Glover are Saints Hall of Famers, members of NFL All-Decade teams
news

Steve Gleason and Tim Shaw to serve as honorary team captains in Saints-Titans 2023 season opener

The two special teams standouts have both fought to conquer ALS after their playing careers
news

Steve Sidwell, longtime New Orleans Saints assistant coach and member of the Saints Hall of Fame, dies at 78

Saints defense was consistently one of the best under the supervision of Sidwell
news

Saints mourn the passing of former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell

Sidwell oversaw some of the most dominant defenses in the franchise's history from 1986-94
news

Drew Brees joined New Orleans Saints, Chiefs broadcast to talk Saints moves, pickleball

The legendary quarterback has high expectations for the Saints and new quarterback Derek Carr
news

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Sean Dawkins dies at 52

The nine-year NFL veteran Dawkins led Saints in receiving in 1998
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of former linebacker Scott Pelluer

Washington State product, who also excelled at special teams, played for the Saints from 1981-86
news

Jahri Evans among New Orleans Saints legends nominated for College Football Hall of Fame class of 2024

Jahri Evans, Craig Heyward, and Ashley Ambrose represent the Black and Gold on the ballot
news

Greer, Paretti and Parkinson set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame

Trio will be recognized during 2023 NFL season
news

Roman Harper inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame 

Harper played for the Saints from 2006-2013 and in 2016
news

Terron Armstead thanks Steve Gleason before announcing Miami's draft pick Friday night

Armstead thanked Gleason for announcing his selection years ago
Advertising