New Orleans Saints
Saints Morning Break for Sunday, April 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 28, 2024 at 08:02 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

When light bulb turned on for Taliese Fuaga, he did not waste opportunity

Saints add massive offensive tackle from Eastern Kentucky

Saints find receiver depth in fifth round

Saints make a splash on Day 3 by taking Spencer Rattler

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the Draft picks

Photos from the Saints draft room

Photos from the draft in Detroit

Photos from Saints draft party at Manning's

Five things to know about Spencer Rattler

Five things to know about Bub Means

Five things to know about Jaylan Ford

Five things to know about Khristian Boyd

Fiove things to know about Josiah Ezirim

