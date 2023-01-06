Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Justin Evans
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Chase Hansen
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|Back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|James Hurst
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Quadricep
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Hip/Rest
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Ty Summers
|Oblique
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT
|Matt Ioannidis
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|LB
|Chandler Wooten
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Rest
|DNP
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Joel Iyiegbuniwe
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|Personal
|DNP
|DE
|Brian Burns
|Ankle
|FP
|DNP
|Questionable
|RB
|D'Onta Foreman
|Knee
|LP
|Questionable