Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Two Saints OUT for Sunday's season finale

Jan 06, 2023 at 02:09 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
CBPaulson AdeboHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
SJustin EvansShoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
LBChase HansenKneeLPFPFP
TETaysom HillBackLPLPLPQuestionable
TJames HurstFootDNPLPLPQuestionable
TEJuwan JohnsonQuadricepDNPLPLPQuestionable
SMarcus MayeShoulderDNPLPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykHip/RestDNPLPLPQuestionable
GAndrus PeatAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
LBTy SummersObliqueLPLPLPQuestionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DTMatt IoannidisBackDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
LBChandler WootenAnkleDNPLPFP
TTaylor MotonRestDNP
TEStephen SullivanElbowLPLPFP
LBJoel IyiegbuniweHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
TEIan ThomasPersonalDNP
DEBrian BurnsAnkleFPDNPQuestionable
RBD'Onta ForemanKneeLPQuestionable

