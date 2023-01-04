Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

SAINTS VS. PANTHERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (7-9) enter Sunday's season finale having won three consecutive games, looking to end a campaign having won their last four games for the first time since the 2011 season, when they host the Carolina Panthers (6-10). New Orleans will be looking to end the season with their first four-game winning streak since the 2020 season, which could serve as a springboard for the 2023 campaign.

The Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, with New Orleans leading the regular season series 28-27, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The Saints have a 14-12 record in games played in the Caesars Superdome against the Panthers. Of the 55 regular season games in the series, 27 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 14. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.