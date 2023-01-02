New Orleans Saints seek to finish strong, accomplish goal in season finale against Carolina

"So how do we learn that lesson so that as we progress and go in the future, we don't put ourselves in those situations again. A lot times you can learn a lot from your failures, as much as you can from your successes. Hopefully we look at this and say, we let some opportunities slip through our fingers. No different than a game. You get in a game and you have an opportunity to put a team away and you don't do it, you give them more chances, and then you play the what-if game.

"All we can control right now is how we finish out this season. We talked about, after the Tampa game, we said, we don't control our own fate in terms of the playoffs. What we do control is how we play the last four games, and we talked about trying to go 4-0. That's still out there for us. That's where we're sitting at right now."

Allen said a key for New Orleans is a willingness to continue to fight for each other.

"A football team is most successful when they work for and play for each other – whether it be a coach-to-player relationship, coach-to- coach relationship, player-to-player relationship," he said. "We all want to win for each other.