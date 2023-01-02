Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints seek to finish strong, accomplish goal in season finale against Carolina

'You play this game to win'

Jan 02, 2023 at 02:32 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-20230101Saints-Eagles-WK17-NOSPHI-0211
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints on Sunday were eliminated from playoff contention this season, with one game remaining in the regular season.

Don't suggest the regular-season finale against Carolina in the Caesars Superdome doesn't still carry high value in it for New Orleans (7-9), which is riding a three-game winning streak, partly accomplishing its stated goal after falling to 4-9 on Dec. 5 in a loss to Tampa Bay.

"You play this game to – I don't want to sound cliché – but you play this game to win," Coach Dennis Allen said Monday. "That's what our job is. That's the chosen profession of all of us that are in the National Football League. We signed up to go and win. And so, I don't ever see that really changing around here. We're going to go into this game and do what we need to do that we feel like gives us the best chance to win."

Allen said that, obviously, there are games to lament. But not so much as to downgrade the importance of being able to compete.

"Nothing's meaningless," he said. "All these things matter. You look back and you say, 'Damn, I wish we'd have taken advantage of a couple of opportunities that we had, that we didn't take advantage of.' But there's nothing that can be done about that now.

"So how do we learn that lesson so that as we progress and go in the future, we don't put ourselves in those situations again. A lot times you can learn a lot from your failures, as much as you can from your successes. Hopefully we look at this and say, we let some opportunities slip through our fingers. No different than a game. You get in a game and you have an opportunity to put a team away and you don't do it, you give them more chances, and then you play the what-if game.

"All we can control right now is how we finish out this season. We talked about, after the Tampa game, we said, we don't control our own fate in terms of the playoffs. What we do control is how we play the last four games, and we talked about trying to go 4-0. That's still out there for us. That's where we're sitting at right now."

Allen said a key for New Orleans is a willingness to continue to fight for each other.

"A football team is most successful when they work for and play for each other – whether it be a coach-to-player relationship, coach-to- coach relationship, player-to-player relationship," he said. "We all want to win for each other.

"I take the most pride in going into the locker room after a game and seeing those guys dance around in the locker room, because I know how much they put into it. Hopefully, we all want to win this game. Those are the type of people that need to be in this organization, the ones that want to go out and win regardless of what's at stake."

Related Links

ON A ROLL: New Orleans' defense has been on a heater of late – five straight games of allowing 18 points or less and seven straight of allowing 20 or less. Opponents are averaging 13.6 points per game in the last five. Removing defensive touchdowns, five of the first seven opponents this season scored at least 26 points.

"There's a process that you go through, and there was a lot of change," Allen said. "I'm in a new role, I've got some assistant coaches that are in a new role, we brought in some new players. We've had a lot of injuries in a lot of different positions and so, it's taken a little bit of time.

"But you have something you believe in, you stick with it and you keep grinding and keep working. I think what we've done here is proven that it can be successful in our league and so our guys have kind of stuck with that and I think we're seeing some of the fruits of that labor now."

Related Content

news

Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed following familiar path with New Orleans Saints

'I hope I can get that respect from defensive coordinators throughout the league'

news

New Orleans Saints defense preparing for each Eagles quarterback on Sunday

Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew could start for Philadelphia

news

New Orleans Saints have leaned on run game during two-game winning streak

Saints have run 73 times for 286 yards and two touchdowns in wins over Atlanta, Cleveland

news

New Orleans Saints display mental toughness in frigid road win

'It's one thing to talk about it, it's another thing to see it come to fruition'

news

Key ingredients to a New Orleans Saints victory against Cleveland

Run game will be pivotal on both sides of ball for the New Orleans Saints

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis being named Pro Bowler a 'long time coming'

Davis leads Saints in sacks, tackles this season

news

New Orleans Saints brace for multifaceted quarterback Deshaun Watson as much as weather in Cleveland

"When you look at a guy that can operate as a pocket passer, yet has the ability to create with his feet, makes him really a tough player to play against"

news

New Orleans Saints prepare to play the Browns, adjust to elements, in Cleveland on Saturday

'The focus really has to be on the team we're playing, and not really about the elements'

news

Taysom Hill concentrates on result more than the history-making in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

'I take a lot of pride in being able to find ways to help this organization win football games'

news

New Orleans Saints use all available information to prepare for Atlanta rookie quarterback

'Luckily, he's pretty similar to the guy that we played before'

news

Khai Harley to participate in December's NFL Front Office Accelerator program

Ownership and club executives to network with 32 diverse general manager candidates in an effort to continue to increase executive diversity

Advertising