New Orleans Saints aim to finish 2022 season on four-game winning streak

"It says a lot about our ability to keep fighting," said cornerback Paulson Adebo, who'll miss Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury. "Regardless of the outcome, kind of come in with the same mind-set. We're here to win, regardless of how it has been or what happened in the past few games leading up to this run that we're making. Kind of just keeping it in our mind that we're here to win and compete. Just kind of come in every day to work.

"Naturally, always, you hate to just miss something. But at the end of the day, it's all our own doing, so we understand there's things that we have to get better at to take us over the hump and take us from being a team that's kind of right there close to being a true contender."

Gillikin said the end of the '22 regular season could play a significant role in the '23 offseason.

"I think finishing the season strong could go a long way to a good feeling in the offseason, OTAs, training camp, stuff like that," Gillikin said. "Chemistry in the locker room, the feeling in the locker room, I think it's a big deal, regardless of the playoffs or not.