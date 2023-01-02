Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 8

Final regular-season game of 2022 will be broadcast by Fox

Jan 02, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The National Football League announced Monday that the New Orleans Saints' Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers will take place Sunday, Jan. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT. The contest will be broadcast regionally on Fox and will air locally on WVUE-8.

For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, 7-9 and winners of three consecutive games, were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, as were the Panthers (6-10). The Panthers won the first matchup 22-14 on Sept. 25 in Charlotte. A New Orleans win would secure second place in the NFC South.

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs Eagles Week 17 2022

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
1 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
2 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
3 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
4 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
5 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
6 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
7 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
8 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
9 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
10 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
11 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
12 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
13 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
14 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
15 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
16 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
17 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
18 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
19 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
20 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
21 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
22 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
23 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
24 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
25 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
26 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
27 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
28 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
29 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
30 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
31 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
32 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
33 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
34 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
35 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
36 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
37 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
38 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
39 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
40 / 40

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Davis is the first Saints linebacker to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010

news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy

news

Khai Harley to participate in December's NFL Front Office Accelerator program

Ownership and club executives to network with 32 diverse general manager candidates in an effort to continue to increase executive diversity

news

A statement from the New Orleans Saints

'The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening'

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

news

NFL announces Week 15 date and time for New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Game will be on December 18 at noon at the Caesars Superdome

news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army Sergeant Trey Leo Horne, as part of Honorary Captain Program

Saints players will pay tribute to SGT. Horne by wearing his initials on their helmets in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams

news

New Orleans Saints to wear throwback uniforms for Week 11 home game against Los Angeles Rams

Uniforms previously worn to commemorate the Saints 5th anniversary season

news

New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region

Various Rouses Markets locations will collect donations to provide to food pantries throughout the region

news

Statement from New Orleans Saints on passing of Adam Zimmer

Zimmer was a Saints assistant coach from 2006-2009

news

Fred McAfee to enjoy more thrills with Saints Hall of Fame induction

McAfee was great special teams player for Saints

Advertising