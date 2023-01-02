New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 8

The National Football League announced Monday that the New Orleans Saints' Week 18 matchup against the Carolina Panthers will take place Sunday, Jan. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT. The contest will be broadcast regionally on Fox and will air locally on WVUE-8.
For information on buying and transferring tickets, please visit www.seatgeek.com, the Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints, 7-9 and winners of three consecutive games, were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday, as were the Panthers (6-10). The Panthers won the first matchup 22-14 on Sept. 25 in Charlotte. A New Orleans win would secure second place in the NFC South.
