New Orleans Saints strike somber tone upon return to practice Wednesday

Both Allen and Dalton experienced a degree of on-field tragedy during their playing careers.

For Allen, is was in college at Texas A&M.

"James Glenn was a kicker at A&M when I was there playing (in 1991)," Allen said. "He was out prior to practice warming up, and died (of heart failure) on the field. So I've seen it first-hand and how that affects people, individuals, teams. And it's tough to deal with.

"I think it still sticks with you to this day. Any time you have somebody – especially a young guy – that in every other sense you would expect that's fully healthy, to see something like that happen, it's hard to deal with and it's tough and I know what kind of effect it had on our team, so I can only imagine the guys that were on the field at that point and time, how that emotionally affects them."

For Dalton, it was as quarterback of the Bengals, against Pittsburgh in 2017. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier attempted a head-first tackle that made him a paraplegic; he had spinal stabilization surgery, learned to walk again and retired in 2020.

"That was the first thing that I thought of in that situation, was witnessing the Ryan Shazier situation," Dalton said. "I think the hardest part is just the unknown, for everybody. Even being on the other side of it, not a teammate of the guy you're going against but a guy you respect, and plays the game the way that he did, to see him get hurt and not know what's coming from that, I think it takes everybody a moment to sit back and pause and think about it."

Even more recently, in the Saints' game Sunday against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Eagle defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury. Sweat was released from the hospital Sunday night.

"The first thing you're looking at is, 'Is he moving? Can I get any sign that he's gonna be all right?'" Dalton said. "Not that you can always count on that, but it definitely does give you a little bit of hope that everything is going to be all right."

Dalton said he and his family have been praying for all parties involved. Allen, who offered the organization's support to Bills Coach Sean McDermott, said the outpouring of support for Hamlin highlights the bond between NFL players.

"I think it just shows what a fraternity this is," Allen said. "People that don't do what these guys do really can't understand; you're putting yourself in harms way chasing your dreams every time you go out there on the field. I think that bond that, particularly players have with each other, is really special and important.