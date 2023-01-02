Cornerback Marshon Lattimore starred in return to New Orleans Saints lineup

Lattimore injured his ribs and kidney in the Saints' 39-32 victory over Seattle. He didn't require surgery, but the healing process was a tedious one, costing Lattimore more games this season (10) than he'd missed in his previous five seasons combined (eight).

"It's been hard, but this is what comes with it," he said. "The NFL is a rough game. I know this is what's going to come with it; it is what it is. I've just got to get over it, every time I have a situation like this."

"It's been a challenge," Coach Dennis Allen said. "But I also know – I've been with Marshon here since 2017 and he's battled through things before. Last year, he broke a thumb in the first game of the season, had surgery, I think he missed a week and was back right after that. It's just good to have him back. I thought he played well (Sunday), and I'm excited that he's back in the fold."

Having Lattimore back in the fold is a major accomplishment. He possibly could have missed the remainder of the regular season, but worked his way back to the lineup.