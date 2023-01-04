Saints vs. Panthers Week 18 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. PANTHERS 2022 WEEK 18
The New Orleans Saints (7-9) host the Carolina Panthers (6-10) at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday Jan. 8, 2023 at noon CST on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally). The Saints enter Sunday's season finale having won three consecutive games as they look to end a campaign having won their last four games for the first time since the 2011 season. New Orleans will be looking to end the season with their first four-game winning streak since the 2020 season, which could serve as a springboard for the 2023 campaign.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY
The Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995. The New Orleans Saints lead the regular season series 28-27, with the Saints picking up the 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The Saints have a 14-12 record in games played in the Superdome against the Panthers. Of the 55 regular season games in the series, 27 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning 14. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02.
In the 55 regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,214 points scored by New Orleans, 1,186 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium from 2017-20. The Saints will try to extend their winning streak at Caesars Superdome contests on Sunday to four.
- 27 games decided by double-digits.
- Seven games decided by 21 or more points.
- 27 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 32-point win by New Orleans in the 2020 regular season finale.
- A 32-point loss by New Orleans.
THE LAST MEETING
Panthers 22, Saints 14; September 25, 2022 @ Bank of America Stadium – The New Orleans Saints tried to stage another memorable fourth quarter rally but came up short in a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The Saints trailed 13-0 entering the fourth quarter when quarterback Jameis Winston came to life, completing seven of seven passes as the Saints marched 89 yards ending with 5-yard scoring run by Mark Ingram II, the 75th touchdown of his career. But Carolina struck immediately back on a 67-yard catch-and-run by Laviska Shinault. On the very next possession Winston had his tipped pass intercepted by defensive lineman Derrick Brown.
But New Orleans came back and scored on an amazing, one-handed 4-yard catch by receiver Marquez Callaway to make it 22-14 with 2:22 to play. Carolina was able to recover the onside kick and run out all but 17 seconds of the clock. The Saints' final chance ended on a Winston interception.
The loss dropped the Saints to 1-2 and improved the Panthers to 1-2. The Saints will head to London later Sunday for their game next week against the Minnesota Vikings. FULL GAME RECAP
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2022 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Panthers
|Record
|7-9
|6-10
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.2 (22)
|21.0 (18)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.9 (13)
|22.9 (22)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|335.6 (19)
|312.7 (27)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|115.0 (19)
|127.4 (12)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|220.6 (16)
|185.3 (28)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|321.8 (9)
|353.1 (22)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|127.9 (21t)
|121.4 (19)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|193.9 (3)
|231.7 (23)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|22.0 (17)
|24.3 (7)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.0 (15)
|6.5 (27)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-12 (31)
|-3 (24)
|Penalties
|97
|102
|Penalty Yards
|826
|842
|Opp. Penalties
|90
|103
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|778
|851
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES FAST FACTS
TEAM STATS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
32 points, Saints won 42-10, 12/28/19 at Bank of America Stadium
Panthers' Largest Margin of Victory:
32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Current Series Streak:
One-game winning streak for Carolina, 9/25/22-present
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02
Panthers' Longest Win Streak:
Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
45 points, Saints won 45-17, 1/1/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Most Points by Panthers in a Game:
45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
Zero points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game:
Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Superdome
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Most Rushing Yards (Saints):
RB Ricky Williams, 147 yards on 31 carries (4.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/14/01 at Ericsson Stadium.
Most Rushing Yards (Panthers):
RB DeAngelo Williams, 210 yards on 21 carries (10.0 avg.) with two TDs on 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Saints):
QB Drew Brees, 465 yards on 34-of-49 passing (69.4%) with four TDs (118.2 rating) on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Passing Yards (Panthers):
QB Kerry Collins, 335 yards on 17-of-46 passing (37.0 %) with three TDs (48.7 passer rating) on 11/26/95 at Superdome.
Most Receptions (Saints):
(Tie) RB Darren Sproles, 13 receptions for 128 yards (9.8 avg.), 9/16/12 at Bank of America Stadium (Most Recent). WR Joe Horn, 13 receptions for 150 yards (11.5 avg.) and one touchdown, 12/2/01 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receptions (Panthers):
(Tie) TE Greg Olsen, 10 receptions for 72 yards (7.2 avg.) and one TD on 12/7/14 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Most Recent). WR Steve Smith, 10 receptions for 87 yards (8.7 avg.) and one TD on 10/1/06 at Bank of America Stadium. WR Muhsin Muhammad, 10 receptions for 179 yards (17.9 avg.) and one TD on 12/5/04 at Louisiana Superdome (First).
Most Receiving Yards (Saints):
WR Brandin Cooks, 173 yards on seven receptions (24.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Receiving Yards (Panthers):
WR Muhsin Muhammad, 192 yards on nine receptions (21.3 avg.) with one TD on 9/13/98 at Louisiana Superdome.
Most Sacks (Saints):
DE Cameron Jordan, 3.5 sacks on 1/2/22 at Caesars Superdome.
Saints fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 on January 2, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans safety Marcus Maye and Carolina defensive end Henry Anderson were teammates with the New York Jets from 2018-21.
Tackle/guard Andrus Peat and Anderson were college teammates at Stanford.
New Orleans guard/tackle James Hurst played at the University of North Carolina.
Carolina defensive back Myles Hartsfield played at the University of Mississippi.
New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin, tight end Juwan Johnson and Carolina defensive end Yetur Gross Matos were college teammates at Penn State.
Panthers Offensive Line Coach James Campen played at Tulane from 1984-85 and played on the offensive line with the Saints from 1986-88.
New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Carolina Assistant Head Coach/Offense Jeff Nixon served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-15.
Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former New Orleans wide receiver Joe Horn.
New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice, Horn and Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith were college teammates at South Carolina in 2020.
New Orleans defensive tackle Shy Tuttle prepped at North Davidson (Welcome, N.C.) HS.
New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Ryan Nielsen served as defensive line coach/recruiting/run game coordinator at North Carolina State from 2013-16.
Carolina Offensive Coordinator Ben McAdoo served on the Saints coaching staff in 2004.
Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry was a four-year starter at quarterback at the University of North Carolina and also was the starting point guard on the school's 1998-99 and 2000-01 basketball teams.
New Orleans defensive tackle Kentavius Street prepped at J.H Rose (Greenville, N.C.) HS and played at North Carolina State.
Panthers cornerback T.J. Carrie played for Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen as a rookie in 2014, when Allen was head coach in Oakland.
Saints Senior Def. Asst. Peter Giunta , McAdoo, Panthers Tight Ends Coach Kevin M. Gilbride, Quarterbacks Coach Sean Ryan and Interim Defensive Coordinator Al Holcomb served on the same New York Giants coaching staff.
Carolina Offensive Line Coach James Campen played for the Saints from 1987-88 and played at Tulane University from 1982-86.
Carolina wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. prepped at Parkway (Bossier City, La.) HS and played at LSU, helping the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship and recording 106 career receptions for 1,594 and 23 touchdowns.
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Pete Werner played with Panthers OL Michael Jordan at Ohio State.
Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. played for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone when he served as Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.
Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan prepped at Donaldsonville (La.) High School and played at Louisiana State University from 2016-19, spending most of his senior season as the Tigers' second tight end, catching 12 passes for 130 yards as the Tigers won the 2020 National Championship.
New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson were college teammates at the University of Washington.
Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson prepped at Riverdale High School and played at Louisiana State University.
New Orleans safety Marcus Maye and Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold were teammates with the New York Jets from 2018-20.
New Orleans defensive tackle Albert Huggins prepped at Orangeburg-Wilkinson (Orangeburg, S.C.) HS and played at Clemson from 2015-18.
New Orleans practice squad wide receiver Keith Kirkwood played for the Panthers from 2020-21.
New Orleans Area Scout C.J. Leak played his first two years of college football at Wake Forest.