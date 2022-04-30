Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook for Saturday, April 30 | 2022 Saints Draft Day 3

NFL Draft Round 5 kicks off at 11 a.m. on NFL Network in Las Vegas

Apr 30, 2022 at 09:10 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-NFL-Draft-Vegas-2022-1920x1080
Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Don't miss these five things to know about the New Orleans Saints Day 3 selections and Saturday's draft coverage as we get set for Round 5-7 at 11:00 a.m. in Las Vegas. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the weekend on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

saints-draft-2021

New Orleans Saints 2022 Draft Picks

  • Round 1 • (16)
  • Round 1 • (19)
  • Round 2 • (49)
  • Round 5 • (161)
  • Round 6 • (194)
  1. The Saints will have two picks on Day 3 (161st and 194th overall). Tune in at 11:00 a.m. for the start of Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft airing live on ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN. The Saints will be on the clock at approximately at 1:36 p.m. (Pick 161) and 3:05 p.m. (Pick 194).
  2. Catch our LIVE coverage following the picks as Saints GM Mickey Loomis breaks down the team's selections and needs addressed during the NFL Draft. Tune in on NewOrleansSaints.com, our team app presented by Verizon, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube following the conclusion of Round 7.
  3. Just like the draft picks do when they hear their name selected during the draft, Saints fans can rock a Saints hat to represent the Black and Gold this week with our latest AR effect in anticipation of the 2022 NFL Draft. The photo effect is available on Instagram and fans are encouraged to tag the @Saints accounts and use the hashtag #SaintsDraft. Fans can also secure their own 2021 Saints Draft Hat at our Pro Shop. SHOP FOR SAINTS DRAFT HAT NOW >>
  4. ICYMI, hear head coach Dennis Allen's thoughts following Day 2 and our Round 2 selection of Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor.
  5. It's the FINAL DAY to guess the correct order of the Saints' 2022 opponents for your chance to win $20,000 courtesy of SeatGeek! Take our Saints Schedule Challenge now for your shot to win!

Related Links

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook for Friday, April 29 | 2022 Saints Draft Day 2

NFL Draft Round 2 kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. on NFL Network in Las Vegas

news

Saints Gameday Playbook for Thursday, April 28 | 2022 Saints Draft Day 1

NFL Draft Round 1 kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. on NFL Network in Las Vegas

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 11

Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons, but fall just short of the playoffs.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 10

Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons, but fall just short of the playoffs.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 9

Saints will play at the Atlanta Falcons at 3:25 p.m. on Fox

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 7

Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 6

Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Jan. 5

Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 4

Saints defeat the Carolina Panthers 18-10 to move to 8-8.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 3

Saints defeat the Carolina Panthers 18-10 to move to 8-8.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 2

Saints will play host to the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome

Advertising