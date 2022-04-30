Saints Gameday Playbook for Saturday, April 30 | 2022 Saints Draft Day 3

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Don't miss these five things to know about the New Orleans Saints Day 3 selections and Saturday's draft coverage as we get set for Round 5-7 at 11:00 a.m. in Las Vegas. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the weekend on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.
New Orleans Saints 2022 Draft Picks
- Round 1 • (16)
- Round 1 • (19)
- Round 2 • (49)
- Round 5 • (161)
- Round 6 • (194)
- The Saints will have two picks on Day 3 (161st and 194th overall). Tune in at 11:00 a.m. for the start of Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft airing live on ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN. The Saints will be on the clock at approximately at 1:36 p.m. (Pick 161) and 3:05 p.m. (Pick 194).
- Catch our LIVE coverage following the picks as Saints GM Mickey Loomis breaks down the team's selections and needs addressed during the NFL Draft. Tune in on NewOrleansSaints.com, our team app presented by Verizon, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube following the conclusion of Round 7.
