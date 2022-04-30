Saints Gameday Playbook for Saturday, April 30 | 2022 Saints Draft Day 3

The 2022 NFL Draft is here! Don't miss these five things to know about the New Orleans Saints Day 3 selections and Saturday's draft coverage as we get set for Round 5-7 at 11:00 a.m. in Las Vegas. Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the weekend on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.