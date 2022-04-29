New Orleans Saints notes from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

· In 2021 as a senior, Olave was a first-team American Football Coaches Association All-American and consensus second-team All-American, catching 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns, tied for sixth nationally in scoring grabs.

· As a junior in 2020, the San Ysidro, Calif., native played in only seven games (seven starts) and managed 50 receptions for 729 yards (14.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns, as Ohio State advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship game. In the semifinal win over Clemson, Olave caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

· As a sophomore in 2019, Olave caught 49 passes for 849 yards (17.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.

· With the selection of Penning, it is the second time in three years that New Orleans has selected an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft after picking G/C Cesar Ruiz in 2020. Penning is the eighth tackle to be picked by New Orleans in the first round, joining Ramczyk (2017), Andrus Peat (2015), Jammal Brown (2005), Kyle Turley (1998), Roaf, Jim Dombrowski (1986) and Stan Brock (1980). He is the 44th tackle selected all-time by New Orleans.

· Penning is the first player ever selected from Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa is the 172nd college or university that the Saints have selected a player from.

· The 6-foot-7, 329-pound Penning played in 37 career games with 33 starts, opening his final 33 college contests at Northern Iowa.

· In 2021, he opened all 12 contests and was a consensus FCS All-American selection. He was a consensus All-American and was the only offensive lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the FCS national offensive player of the year.