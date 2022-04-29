New Orleans Saints notes from Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 11th pick overall, which was acquired from the Washington Commanders Thursday, April 28, in exchange for the 16th, 98th and 120th overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, New Orleans selected Ohio State reciever Chris Olave and with the 19th pick, they selected Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning.
· This was the seventh time in franchise history that New Orleans selected two players in the first round of the NFL Draft. The other years this occurred was 2017 (cornerback Marshon Lattimore and tackle Ryan Ramczyk), 2015 (guard Andrus Peat and linebacker Stephone Anthony), 2011 (defensive end Cameron Jordan and running back Mark Ingram), 2002 (defensive end Charles Grant and receiver Donte' Stallworth), 1993 (tackle William Roaf and tight end Irv Smith) and 1975 (receiver Larry Burton and guard Kurt Schumacher).
· Olave was the first wideout taken in the first round by New Orleans since Brandin Cooks in 2014.
· Olave is only the eighth wide receiver taken in the first round by New Orleans all-time and the 71st wideout selected by the club all-time.
· Olave is the 17th Ohio State player picked in draft by New Orleans. The 17 Buckeyes picked in the first round are tied for the most by the Saints with Nebraska and Southern California.
· Olave joins fellow Buckeyes in Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas and tight end Nick Vannett on the Saints roster.
· In four seasons at Ohio State, Olave finished with 176 receptions for 2,711 yards (15.4 avg.) with 35 touchdowns over 47 games (24 starts).
· In 2021 as a senior, Olave was a first-team American Football Coaches Association All-American and consensus second-team All-American, catching 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns, tied for sixth nationally in scoring grabs.
· As a junior in 2020, the San Ysidro, Calif., native played in only seven games (seven starts) and managed 50 receptions for 729 yards (14.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns, as Ohio State advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship game. In the semifinal win over Clemson, Olave caught six passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
· As a sophomore in 2019, Olave caught 49 passes for 849 yards (17.3 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.
· With the selection of Penning, it is the second time in three years that New Orleans has selected an offensive lineman in the first round of the NFL Draft after picking G/C Cesar Ruiz in 2020. Penning is the eighth tackle to be picked by New Orleans in the first round, joining Ramczyk (2017), Andrus Peat (2015), Jammal Brown (2005), Kyle Turley (1998), Roaf, Jim Dombrowski (1986) and Stan Brock (1980). He is the 44th tackle selected all-time by New Orleans.
· Penning is the first player ever selected from Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa is the 172nd college or university that the Saints have selected a player from.
· The 6-foot-7, 329-pound Penning played in 37 career games with 33 starts, opening his final 33 college contests at Northern Iowa.
· In 2021, he opened all 12 contests and was a consensus FCS All-American selection. He was a consensus All-American and was the only offensive lineman named as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the FCS national offensive player of the year.
· The Clear Lake, Iowa native played his junior campaign in the spring of 2021 and started five games at left tackle and one at right tackle, as he was named honorable mention All-Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance center as the New Orleans Saints' made two selections in the 2022 NFL draft.