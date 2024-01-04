New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

"Coming in, he was kind of that ideal fourth or fifth guy that we felt like could really help our offense and be a dual returner. He was extremely productive in college, and so, we really felt like that would translate. The speed was there – there was no doubt about that. We sold him and his agent on what we thought the vision for him was, and we sold a little bit of what we'd done as a special team unit, where he'd fit in the big picture."

At Weber State, Shaheed set the FCS all-time record with seven kickoff returns for touchdowns, averaged 29.1 yards per kick return and also finished third in career punt return yards.

"It's a great honor for him, I think it's extremely well-deserved," Rizzi said. "Shaheed's a guy we looked at for a couple of years and really saw a good vision for the player and we were fortunate to get him, and he has really done the rest.

"It's really a group honor, in my opinion, especially for a returner. In this game, you don't do anything by yourself. Although Shaheed has been dynamic with the ball in his hands, he's got a lot of guys out there blocking for him. It's a really nice honor for the whole core group.