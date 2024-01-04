Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'

Jan 04, 2024 at 05:41 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Rashid-Shaheed-Pro-Bowl-2024-04
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The vision was that Rashid Shaheed, who signed as an undrafted rookie in 2022, to pitch in and help as a receiver, perhaps especially since Shaheed tore his ACL in his final college game at Weber State and needed time to rehab the injury, and since the New Orleans Saints already had on their roster at the time Deonte Harty, an All-Pro and Pro Bowl returner in 2019 who led the league in punt return yards that season.

But Harty was injured and placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15, 2022, Shaheed was signed off the Saints' practice squad to the active roster the same day, and Shaheed did a whole lot more than add to the receiving corps.

He stepped in as the team's top option and returned 20 punts for 193 yards and 14 kickoffs for 320 yards, caught 28 passes for 488 yards and two touchdowns and added 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries.

That eye-opening debut led to Wednesday's announcement that Shaheed was named the returner for the NFC Pro Bowl team. Pro Bowl Sunday is designated for Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Shaheed this season has returned 23 punts for 321 yards and a touchdown, a 76-yarder against Green Bay, and 18 kickoffs for 384 yards. And he has grown even more as a receiver, with 41 catches for 640 yards and four touchdowns.

"We kind of sold him on the vision for what we thought he could be," Saints special team coordinator Darren Rizzi said Thursday. "We felt like not only could he be a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver, so we didn't feel like he was a kind of a one-trick pony.

"Coming in, he was kind of that ideal fourth or fifth guy that we felt like could really help our offense and be a dual returner. He was extremely productive in college, and so, we really felt like that would translate. The speed was there – there was no doubt about that. We sold him and his agent on what we thought the vision for him was, and we sold a little bit of what we'd done as a special team unit, where he'd fit in the big picture."

At Weber State, Shaheed set the FCS all-time record with seven kickoff returns for touchdowns, averaged 29.1 yards per kick return and also finished third in career punt return yards.

"It's a great honor for him, I think it's extremely well-deserved," Rizzi said. "Shaheed's a guy we looked at for a couple of years and really saw a good vision for the player and we were fortunate to get him, and he has really done the rest.

"It's really a group honor, in my opinion, especially for a returner. In this game, you don't do anything by yourself. Although Shaheed has been dynamic with the ball in his hands, he's got a lot of guys out there blocking for him. It's a really nice honor for the whole core group.

"There's a human element to this game that we sometimes forget about, and Shaheed is a great person. I'm just really happy for him. Good things happen to good people, it's good to see his hard work pay off."

Related Links

Photos: Rashid Shaheed | 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games starter

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
1 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
2 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
3 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
4 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
5 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
6 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
7 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
8 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
9 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
10 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
11 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
12 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
13 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
14 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
15 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
16 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
17 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
18 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
19 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
20 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
21 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
22 / 22

Check out the top 22 photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed as he was selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta

Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
news

New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
news

New Orleans Saints see another late rally fall short in loss to Rams

Saints scored final 15 points in 30-22 loss
news

Rashid Shaheed, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo rank top 4 at position in NFC in Pro Bowl Voting

Pro Bowl voting closes on Dec. 25
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints offense hope to be syncing at right time

'We're all just getting more comfortable with each other. This is some of the things that we saw in training camp that we could be'
Advertising