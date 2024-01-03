Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

"I'm just so proud of the growth that we've made, to fight back to have this opportunity," Carr said. "That's really how we've been looking at it. We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year.

"It didn't start how we wanted it to start, but it's starting to look like how we wanted it to look like. So hopefully, we can take care of business this week. We can't control anything outside of that. That's what we've earned. But it is getting better, it has improved – a lot, especially in some situational things."

Perhaps most prominent, since going 0 for 5 in the red zone in the loss to Atlanta, which dropped the season total to 17 of 40, New Orleans has scored touchdowns on 11 of 14 trips inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

"I would say the last half of the year it has been a lot better, and I think we continue to improve," Carr said. "And that's always time on task, players getting to know each other. We've talked a big deal this year about communication with me and a few guys.

"I just feel like all that is growing and getting better and that's a great sign. That's a great sign for things to come, but we're not done yet. We've still got one more promise to us and we're trying to earn more.

"I definitely think the last half of the year has been better, we've improved and we've started to do things where I think it's what it's supposed to look like here for the future."

The Saints are hoping to extend their present as Carr hopes to extend his most efficient, healthiest stretch of games this season.