New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Shaheed, originally signed by New Orleans after the 2022 NFL Draft out of Weber State, is ranked second in the NFC and third in the NFL in punt return average (14.0) and is the fourth Saint to be selected to the Pro Bowl as a returner, joining Tyrone Hughes (1993), Michael Lewis (2002) and Deonte Harris (2019). He has brought back 23 punts for 321 yards (14.0 avg.) with a 76-yard touchdown, while returning 18 kickoffs for 384 yards (21.3 avg.). On offense, he has caught 43 passes for 654 yards (15.2 avg.) with four touchdowns and has rushed seven times for 37 yards for 1,396 all-purpose yards, ranked ninth in the NFL. On Sept. 24, at Green Bay, Shaheed brought back a punt 76 yards for a touchdown, the third-longest punt return in franchise history.

In two seasons, Shaheed has returned 43 punts for 514 yards and a touchdown, with his 12.0 punt return average ranked third in franchise record books. He has also returned 32 kickoffs for 704 yards (22.0 avg.), caught 71 passes for 1,142 yards (16.1 avg.) with six touchdowns and carried 11 times for 94 yards (8.5 avg.) with a 44-yard touchdown.