Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

Along the way, Williams is more than willing to run through a few faces to get his point across.

"That's the type of person I am," he said. "I try to do more, but at the end of the day, it's all about being physical and letting the teammates know how I run. I'm not going to go in there light-footing it. But just go in there with all gas and have fun in there while I'm doing it. It was fun, honestly.

"I actually had (a Tampa Bay defender) – I don't know who it was – but he asked me, 'Why are you laughing?' Cause I'm laughing down there (on the turf). I guess he'd never seen me laugh before, but I was in there laughing. He said, 'What are you laughing for?' I said, 'To keep the pain away.' But it's just having fun. This game is a physical one, your body is going to feel it at the end of the game, so why not just go 100 percent while you're in there."

Williams said he felt stronger as the game progressed, evidenced by his final-quarter kick.

"Just mind-set," he said. "Willingness to go in there and put your body on the line and don't be afraid. You've just got to go in there with a fearless mind-set and just know your abilities.