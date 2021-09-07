Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add defensive back to roster

Sep 07, 2021 at 04:33 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed defensive back ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ and terminated the contract of running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Trufant, 6-0, 190, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Washington. In eight seasons with Atlanta and Detroit, Trufant has appeared in and started 103 regular season games, posting 346 tackles (286 solo), 83 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, six sacks and three special teams stops. The Tacoma, Wash. native has also appeared in two career postseason contests with two starts, recording nine tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed. In 2020, Trufant appeared in and started six regular season games for Detroit where he tallied 20 tackles (16 solo), four passes defensed, one sack and one interception.

In two seasons with New Orleans, Murray appeared in 31 regular season games with 15 starts and helped the club capture their third and fourth consecutive NFC South titles in 2019 and 2020. The nine-year veteran rushed for 1,293 yards on 292 carries with nine touchdowns while adding 57 receptions for 411 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

