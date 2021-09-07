New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Trufant, 6-0, 190, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Washington. In eight seasons with Atlanta and Detroit, Trufant has appeared in and started 103 regular season games, posting 346 tackles (286 solo), 83 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, six sacks and three special teams stops. The Tacoma, Wash. native has also appeared in two career postseason contests with two starts, recording nine tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed. In 2020, Trufant appeared in and started six regular season games for Detroit where he tallied 20 tackles (16 solo), four passes defensed, one sack and one interception.