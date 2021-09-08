Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints address 'must' at defensive back with addition of Desmond Trufant

'We needed to add depth at that position'

Sep 08, 2021 at 11:20 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Desmond-Trufant-Headshot

The New Orleans Saints took a step toward addressing what Coach Sean Payton labeled a "must" entering training camp by signing defensive back ﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The position thinned during the offseason when starting cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was released, and took a significant blow during training camp with the abrupt retirement of cornerback Patrick Robinson, who was expected to play a significant role.

Rookie Paulson Adebo and veteran Ken Crawley primarily have been lining up at left cornerback, opposite right cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿.

Trufant, a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2013, has started 103 regular-season games and has 14 interceptions, 83 passes defensed, seven fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and 346 tackles. Last season, with Detroit, he had an interception and four passes defensed in six starts.

"We needed to add depth at that position," Payton said. "But he's from our division, we've seen a lot of him over the years. I like his experience, I think he's a smart player. We've just got to bring him up to speed quickly here."

With the addition of Trufant, New Orleans released running back Latavius Murray, who had two seasons as a Saint and in 15 starts and 31 regular-season games, ran for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns on 29 carries, and caught 57 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

But Murray's role diminished once Tony Jones Jr. stood out in training camp and the preseason. Jones ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and caught six passes for 42 yards in two preseason games.

"It's a credit to Tony," Payton said. "He battled and earned that No. 2 spot.

"Obviously, I've got strong feelings toward Latavius. He's been real important for us, someone that has really given us a lot of good snaps and has been a great teammate. We'll see where this takes us, but in fairness to the process, Tony was someone that just really stood out throughout the preseason."

Related Content

news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'
news

Defensive tackles inexperienced as New Orleans Saints, but ready for season opener

'You've been dreaming about this your whole life, and who wouldn't want to have a bigger role in the NFL?'
news

New Orleans Saints will play home opener at TIAA Stadium in Jacksonville

Mickey Loomis: "We don't plan on playing a completely road schedule"
news

New Orleans Saints possibly will base in Dallas area for first month of regular season

Regular season opener could be played at AT&T Stadium, Payton says
news

New Orleans Saints players return to familiar place after stressful, emotional weekend

'When we go out and practice we've got to be locked in. We won't be able to bring this into that space'
news

New Orleans Saints unlikely to return to practice facility this week to prep for regular-season opener

'I think that would be unrealistic'
news

Coach Sean Payton and staff to decide on New Orleans Saints rotations for final preseason game

On QBs: 'I've got a few thoughts but I don't want to be early with what I'm thinking'
news

Cam Jordan leads New Orleans Saints defense into 2021 season

'All this is pride for me, every day'
news

New Orleans Saints make substantial positive moves in preseason victory over Jacksonville

Offense committed no turnovers, team committed just six penalties
news

The anatomy of a Demario Davis pregame huddle speech

"Guys are already in their zone. You just don't want to mess them up"
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of former defensive line coach John Pease

Pease coach with the Saints for 11 season
Advertising