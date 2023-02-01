Pro Bowl recognition came on time for New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis

The award annually is given by the NFL to honor a player's community service work as well as his excellence on the field. Davis twice has earned the award for New Orleans, and his passion is his Devoted Dreamers Foundation.

The award carries with it a $250,000 donation to the winner's charity of choice. The other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.

"Just being in the conversation means a lot for me, and I'm grateful," he said. "To be named 'the' Walter Payton Man of the Year for the NFL would be, of course, a tremendous honor just because of the legacy. The legacy that you're in that type of company.

"I know that getting it for the team level is a legacy in itself, but it's an even greater level legacy when you talk about, this is a trophy that's named after a person who modeled what it meant to be a leader on the field and elite off the field. So the trophy is named after someone that lived the life. This was a person who lived a great life and was an example for all of us.

"That torch has just been passed year after year to other great individuals who have led the way and pioneered. So just to be in that type of company – the reason why it is probably the most prestigious trophy you can get besides the Lombardi individually in this game is because of Walter Payton himself, and the men who modeled their lives and have kept that name so great.

"So it would be just a tremendous honor to receive that, and not to mention the great impact that you are able to do with the winnings that come in, the contribution that comes from winning that, the impact. And that's what it will always be about for me. It will never be about the accolades. It will be about the impact that you're able to leave on the lives of people with the work that you're able to do and the service that you're able to provide. And that's all I've ever tried to do, is just maximize myself to help others."

Additionally, Tamela Davis will participate in the Taste of the NFL 2023 event on Feb. 11.

Tamela Davis will prepare food for about 650 to 800 VIPs, Demario said.

"There are a lot of celebrity chefs cooking at this event," he said. "Many of them are cooking for the general crowd, 2,000 to 2,500. She's actually cooking for the VIP list. She'll be frying her famous catfish and some of her favorite sides as well. I'll be there supporting her at her station."

Don't worry, Davis said, the number won't overwhelm Tamela.