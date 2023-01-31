Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, it was announced today by the National Football League. Jordan replaces San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa who is unable to participate due to injury.
Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history and second overall. His six consecutive selections trail only QB Drew Brees (seven from 2008-2014) and T Willie Roaf (seven from 1994-2000) for first in team record books. In 2022, Jordan started all 16 games he appeared in and registered 66 tackles (40 solo), 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He finished the season with 115.5 career sacks, breaking the franchise record for takedowns in the team's Week 17 win at Philadelphia.
The team's first round pick (24th overall) out of the University of California in 2011, Jordan has appeared in 192 games with 191 starts, posting career totals of 732 stops (459 solo), 115.5 quarterback takedowns, two interceptions, 60 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, ten fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. The Chandler, Ariz. native's 114.5 sacks since 2012 are the most in the National Football League over that period and his 11 consecutive seasons of at least 7.5 sacks is the current longest streak in the league.
In 2023, the event has been transformed into "The Pro Bowl Games", a week-long celebration of player skills in Las Vegas, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2023, which will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC.
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in action throughout the 2022 season.