Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, it was announced today by the National Football League. Jordan replaces San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa who is unable to participate due to injury.

Jordan's eight Pro Bowl nods are the most for a defensive player in club history and second overall. His six consecutive selections trail only QB Drew Brees (seven from 2008-2014) and T Willie Roaf (seven from 1994-2000) for first in team record books. In 2022, Jordan started all 16 games he appeared in and registered 66 tackles (40 solo), 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He finished the season with 115.5 career sacks, breaking the franchise record for takedowns in the team's Week 17 win at Philadelphia.