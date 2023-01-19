New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Demario Davis

Demario Davis 2022 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis completed his 11th NFL season, and one of his most productive, in 2022. The Saints' Man of the Year, which qualifies him for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, started all 17 games and led the team with 109 tackles. Additionally, he totaled a career-high 6.5 sacks and had an interception, a fumble recovery, six passes defensed, 10 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. For the first time in his career, Davis, who played every snap on defense, was selected to play in the Pro Bowl.
Best game of Demario Davis' 2022 season:
It didn't come in a victory, but Davis was monstrous in New Orleans' 30-26 loss to Cincinnati: Nine tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.
Best quote from Demario Davis' 2022 season:
"We understand that the nucleus of this team begins and ends with the defense. We accept that challenge. We know we haven't performed to our standard. We're OK with that being known that it's not acceptable, because it's not acceptable to us. It's not acceptable in any of our minds. And we know that a turnaround has to happen, we believe a turnaround is going to happen and that turnaround begins and end with us. The way that we go about getting there is in our work, and that's what we're committed to."
