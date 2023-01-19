New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Demario Davis

Best quote from Demario Davis' 2022 season:

"We understand that the nucleus of this team begins and ends with the defense. We accept that challenge. We know we haven't performed to our standard. We're OK with that being known that it's not acceptable, because it's not acceptable to us. It's not acceptable in any of our minds. And we know that a turnaround has to happen, we believe a turnaround is going to happen and that turnaround begins and end with us. The way that we go about getting there is in our work, and that's what we're committed to."