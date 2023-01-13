New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named Associated Press All-Pro

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was selected to the Associated Press second-team All-Pro team, selected by a national panel of 50 media members.
For Davis, who was selected to the Pro Bowl this year also for the first time in his NFL career, it marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall, he has been selected All-Pro. Davis and linebacker Pat Swilling (1989-92) are the only two Saints defenders to be selected four consecutive times and their four selections only trail Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Rickey Jackson's five in team record books for Saints defensive players. Davis' selection at the inside linebacker position marks the sixth consecutive season that the club has at least one All-Pro selection.
Davis has been a perfect fit on and off the field for the Saints since signing with the club as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, after originally entering the NFL as a third round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2012. In 2022, he started all 17 games, one of only three Saints defenders to start every contest and led the team with 109 tackles (53 solo) and ranked third with a career-high 6.5 sacks, to go with one interception, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Davis would became the first Saint to have 100 tackles in five straight campaigns. A staple for the team off the field as well in the Gulf South community, Davis selected in December as the club's 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
As a Saint, Davis has opened all 81 regular season games that he's played in as the team's defensive signal-caller and five-time defensive team captain, leading the club in tackles over the period with 554 stops (357 solo), 22.5 sacks, two interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Davis worked to foster improvement throughout the season of a group that surrendered 20 or fewer points in the last eight contests, ranked fifth in total defense, second in opponent net passing yards per game, sixth in opponent red zone touchdown percentage and ninth in scoring defense.
Finishing his 11th NFL season, Davis has posted 1,214 career tackles, 36 sacks, three picks, 51 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries