Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis being named Pro Bowler a 'long time coming'

Davis leads Saints in sacks, tackles this season

Dec 22, 2022 at 06:42 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Demario-Davis-Thumbnail-Saints-Rams
Zeke Robinson
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis celebrates during the Saints Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Every season that Demario Davis has played with the New Orleans Saints, he has done so with Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator or as his head coach. So, no one has a better idea of the impact that Davis has had with the Saints, and no one better understood how deserving he was of being named to the NFC Pro Bowl team for the first time Wednesday.

The Saints (5-9) will play the Browns (6-8) on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Davis, a three-time All-Pro, leads New Orleans this season in sacks (6.5) and tackles (89). He also has an interception, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery. Davis joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and only has missed one start, due to Covid protocols against Miami in 2021.

"It's awesome," Allen said. "I think it's kind of a long time coming. He's been a great part of what we've been able to do here over the last four or five years, been a great addition to our organization. Works extremely hard, great in the community, really the type of player that we're looking for so I'm glad to see that he gets recognized for that."

INCHING CLOSER: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore hasn't played since injuring his abdomen against Seattle on Oct. 9. He's listed as questionable for Saturday's game, after another week of limited participation in practice.

"I think he's as close as he's been (to playing)," Allen said Thursday. "He'll be another guy that we'll continue to monitor over the next couple of days, but I do think he's getting closer."

WASH OUT: Running back Dwayne Washington's status wasn't as optimistic. The key special team contributor was listed out, along with linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) and receivers Chris Olave (hamstring) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) for Saturday's game.

Washington's injury designation is "illness," which Allen expanded on.

"He's been having what they call cluster migraines," Allen said. "So basically, it's a process that could go anywhere three to five weeks, is what I've been told, in terms of just migraine headaches. He'll be out this week."

IT'S THE WIND: Allen said of all the different facets that will combine for Saturday's forecast, it's the wind that most would have to be accounted for.

"You have to have contingency plans for anything, and I think wind is probably the biggest factor that affects the game," he said. "It's not cold, it's not snow, it's not any of those factors. It's more about the wind. We'll see what the wind is when we get there; I think they're calling for it to be pretty windy. But until you get into the stadium and really get a feel for what it's exactly like, you just have to have contingency plans either way."

Related Content

news

Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Davis is the first Saints linebacker to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010

news

New Orleans Saints brace for multifaceted quarterback Deshaun Watson as much as weather in Cleveland

"When you look at a guy that can operate as a pocket passer, yet has the ability to create with his feet, makes him really a tough player to play against"

news

New Orleans Saints prepare to play the Browns, adjust to elements, in Cleveland on Saturday

'The focus really has to be on the team we're playing, and not really about the elements'

news

Taysom Hill concentrates on result more than the history-making in New Orleans Saints victory over Falcons

'I take a lot of pride in being able to find ways to help this organization win football games'

news

New Orleans Saints starting offensive line may be intact for first time since Nov. 7

Center Erik McCoy set to return from IR, rejoin lineup

news

A letter from Dad: Steve Jordan to Cam Jordan on the eve of his 200th career game

Saints defensive end will reach the 200-game mark (regular season and postseason) Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons

news

Running back Alvin Kamara digesting first non-winning season as a New Orleans Saint

'I'm not used to losing. I know a lot of guys aren't used to losing'

news

New Orleans Saints use all available information to prepare for Atlanta rookie quarterback

'Luckily, he's pretty similar to the guy that we played before'

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco

He had two pass breakups against the 49ers on Sunday

news

New Orleans Saints follow familiar script for this season in 13-0 loss to San Francisco

Saints commit two turnovers, one in red zone

Advertising