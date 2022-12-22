Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Davis' selection at the inside linebacker position marks the 15th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection. While it is his first Pro Bowl selection, he has been voted as an Associated Press All-Pro for three consecutive seasons. In 2023, the event has been transformed into "The Pro Bowl Games", a week-long celebration of player skills in Las Vegas, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition will culminate in an action packed flag game, featuring Pro Bowl players at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2023, which will be nationally televised on ESPN and ABC.

Davis has been a perfect fit on and off the field for the Saints since signing with the club as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, after originally entering the NFL as a third round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2012. In 2022, he has started all 14 games, one of only three Saints defenders to start every contest and leads the team in both tackles and sacks with 81 stops and a career-high 6.5 quarterback takedowns, to go with one interception, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. With 11 more stops, Davis would become the first Saint to have 100 tackles in five straight campaigns. A staple for the team off the field as well in the Gulf South community, Davis was recently selected as the club's 2022 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.