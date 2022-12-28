Eagles vs. Saints Week 17 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: EAGLES vs. SAINTS 2022 WEEK 17
The New Orleans Saints (6-9) enter Sunday's matchup having won two-consecutive games, looking to break a two-contest losing streak in the series at conference leader Philadelphia (13-2). New Orleans will be looking to have their first three-game winning streak in over a year and remain in contention for a postseason berth. The Saints are coming off of a two-game stretch that saw them gain a 21-18 victory over Atlanta on December 18 followed by their grittiest performance of the 2022 season, a 17-10 win against at the Cleveland Browns.
Around the NFC South: The Buccaneers (7-8) host the Panthers (6-9) at Raymond James Stadium at noon CT, while the Falcons (5-10) host the Cardinals (4-11).
EAGLES vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles first met on November 5, 1967, with New Orleans posting a 31- 24 victory at Tulane Stadium. It was the first win in franchise history, coming in Week eight of the Saints' inaugural season. In 1967 and 1969, New Orleans and Philadelphia were rivals in the NFL's Capitol division. The Eagles lead the regular season series 18-12, with the Saints holding a 3-1 edge in the playoffs. The Saints are 3-11 in regular games played in Philadelphia, the most recent two victories at Lincoln Financial Field taking place on September 20, 2009, a 48-22 victory and a 26-24 win on January 4, 2014, for the franchise's first road playoff victory in an NFC Wild Card contest.
14 of the games in the Saints-Eagles series counting both the regular season and the playoffs have been decided by a touchdown or less, with eight decided by three points or less.
Date | Score | Site | Attendance
11/5/67 W | 31-24 | Tulane Stadium | 59,596
11/19/67 L | 21-48 | Franklin Field | 60,751
12/8/68 L | 7-29 | Franklin Field | 57,128
10/26/69 L | 10-13 | Franklin Field | 60,568
11/30/69 W | 26-17 | Tulane Stadium | 72,805
10/29/72 W | 21-3 | Tulane Stadium | 65,664
10/27/74 W | 14-10 | Tulane Stadium | 64,257
11/6/77 L | 7-28 Veterans Stadium | 53,482
9/17/78 L | 17-24 | Superdome | 49,242
9/16/79 L | 14-26 | Superdome | 54,212
11/9/80 L | 21-34 | Superdome | 44,340
10/11/81 L | 14-31 | Superdome | 52,728
12/11/83 W | 20-17 (OT) | Veterans Stadium | 45,182
10/6/85 W | 23-21 | Superdome | 56,364
9/20/87 L | 17-27 | Veterans Stadium | 57,485
12/18/89 W | 30-20 | Superdome | 59,218
10/13/91 W | 13-6 | Veterans Stadium | 64,224
9/6/92 L | 13-15 | Veterans Stadium | 63,513
1/3/93* L | 20-36 | Superdome | 68,893
12/26/93 L | 26-37 | Veterans Stadium | 50,085
10/1/95 L | 10-15 | Superdome | 43,938
9/24/00 L | 7-21 | Superdome | 64,900
11/23/03 L | 20-33 | Lincoln Financial Field | 67,802
10/15/06 W | 27-24 | Superdome | 68,269
1/13/07 W | 27-24 | Superdome | 70,001
12/23/07 L | 23-38 | Superdome | 70,011
9/20/09 W | 48-22 | Lincoln Financial Field | 69,144
11/5/12 W | 28-13 | MB Superdome | 73,099
*1/4/14 W | 26-24 | Lincoln Financial Field | 69,144
10/11/15 L | 17-39 | Lincoln Financial Field | 69,296
11/18/18 W | 48-7 | MB Superdome | 73,042
1/13/19 W | 20-14 | MB Superdome | 73,027
12/13/20 L | 21-24 | Lincoln Financial Field | 0
11/21/21 L | 29-40 | Lincoln Financial Field | 69,796
THE LAST MEETING
Philadelphia Eagles 40, New Orleans Saints 29; November 21, 2021 @ Lincoln Financial Field — A lengthy injury report and the rushing attack of the Philadelphia Eagles was too much for the New Orleans Saints to overcome as they dropped their third consecutive game, this time a 40-29 defeat to the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
The loss dropped the Saints to 5-5 with a Thanksgiving night game coming up against the Buffalo Bills at Caesars Superdome.
"We didn't do the things necessary to win in this league," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "All of us have to do a better job. It's going to be a short week."
The Eagles (5-6) ran the ball at will against the Saints, carrying the ball 50 times for 242 yards. Philadelphia also forced Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian into two interceptions, the second one returned 51 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Darius Slay toward the end of the second quarter.
Mark Ingram II, starting at running back in place of an injured Alvin Kamara and carried the ball 16 times for 88 yards and caught six passes for 25 yards. He lost a fumble early in the third quarter, the team's third turnover of the contest. FULL GAME RECAP >>
New Orleans Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 11 on November 21, 2021.
EAGLES vs. SAINTS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2022 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Eagles
|Record
|6-9
|13-2
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.2 (22t)
|29.7 (1)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.7 (14)
|20.5 (10)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|337.1 (18)
|397.3 (3)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|114.0 (19)
|153.8 (4)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|223.1 (15)
|243.5 (9)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|322.4 (9)
|301.9 (2)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|132.0 (23)
|120.7 (18)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|190.4 (2)
|181.2 (1)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.8 (17t)
|22.3 (16)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|9.4 (14)
|8.9 (16)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-12 (31)
|+9 (2)
|Penalties
|94
|78
|Penalty Yards
|806
|603
|Opp. Penalties
|82
|84
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|729
|712
EAGLES vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 41 points, Saints won 48-7 on 11/18/18 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles' Largest Margin of Victory: 27 points, Eagles won 48-21 on 11/19/67 at Franklin Field.
Current Series Streak: Two games for Philadelphia (12/13/20— present).
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Three games, 11/30/69 to 10/27/74.
Eagles' Longest Win Streak: Five games (twice), 11/6/77-10/11/81 and 9/6/92-11/23/03.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 48 points two times, Saints won 48-22 on 9/20/09 at Lincoln Financial Field and won 48-7 on 11/18/18 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Eagles in a Game: 48 points, Eagles won 48-21 on 11/19/67 at Franklin Field.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 70 points, Saints won 48-22 on 9/20/09 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: Seven points (twice), Eagles won 21-7 on 9/24/00 at the Superdome (most recent). Eagles won 28-7 on 11/6/77 at Veterans Stadium (first).
Fewest Points by Eagles in a Game: Three points, Saints won 21-3 on 10/29/72 at Tulane Stadium.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 19 points, Saints won 13-6 on 10/13/91 at Veterans Stadium.
EAGLES vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson prepped at Glassboro (N.J.) HS and played wide receiver at Penn State from 2015-18. Johnson, Saints punter Blake Gillikin and Eagles running back Miles Sanders were college teammate with the Nittany Lions.
New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss' younger brother Christian, plays at linebacker and on special teams for the Eagles. The two were also college teammates at the University of Idaho.
Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi coached the Rutgers special teams units from 2002-07, also tutoring the running backs his first three and the linebackers his final three. Rizzi tutored Eagles Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay in Miami as a rookie in 2013 in Miami, where he was competing for a roster spot.
Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano is a Philadelphia native who prepped at Norristown Area (Pa.) HS, played college football at Shippensburg University and also coached at Dickinson, Villanova, Rutgers and Penn State.
New Orleans Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta served as defensive backs coach of the Eagles from 1991-94 and also served on staffs at Penn State from 1981-83 and at Lehigh from 1988-90.
Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 2019 and played for New Orleans from 2019-21. Saints safety Marcus Maye and Gardner-Johnson were college teammates at the University of Florida.
New Orleans defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon prepped at Wissahickon (Ambler, Penn.) HS and then played at Villanova, where he was the CAA defensive player of the year as a senior with 11 sacks, double-majored in accounting and finance.
Eagles running back Boston Scott prepped at Zachary (La.) HS, played at Louisiana Tech and was a sixth round draft pick of the Saints in 2018, spending the majority of his rookie season on the Black and Gold practice squad.
Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew II both prepped at Brandon (Miss.) HS. Minshew played quarterback for Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, when he was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019-20.
Saints running back Mark Ingram II's father Mark Ingram Sr. finished his NFL career with the Eagles in 1996.
New Orleans tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Zack Baun and Philadelphia linebacker T.J. Edwards were college teammates at the University of Wisconsin.
Philadelphia quarterback Ian Book was a seventh round draft pick of the Saints in 2021, who started one game for New Orleans as a rookie.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Marquez Callaway, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett were college teammates at the University of Tennessee.
Saints Pro Scout Justin Matthews is a Cherry Hill, N.J. native.
New Orleans practice squad guard/center Josh Andrews was originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and spent his first three NFL seasons with the Eagles. In addition to being Eagles teammates in 2016, Andrews and Philadelphia guard Isaac Seumalo were also college teammates with the Beavers. Andrews and Philadelphia wide receiver Zach Paschal were teammates in Indianapolis.
Saints wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed and Philadelphia guard Sua Opeta were college teammates at Weber State from 2017-18.
Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith prepped at Amite (La.) HS. Ingram and Smith both captured the Heisman Trophy at the University of Alabama.
Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins was a two-time first-team All-Conference USA pick at Southern Mississippi.
New Orleans linebacker Andrew Dowell and Philadelphia cornerback Josiah Scott were college teammates at Michigan State.
New Orleans Vice President of Football Administration Khai Harley served as an administrative intern in Philadelphia from 2001-02.
New Orleans Football Administration Associate Tosen Eyetsemitan played college football at Penn.
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson and Eagles free safety Marcus Epps were college teammates at Wyoming.
Eagles linebacker Patrick Taylor played at Tulane University from 2017-20 and was a first team All-AAC selection and second-team All American in 2020.
New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu and Philadelphia outside linebacker Haason Reddick were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. Saints practice squad wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and Reddick were college teammates at Temple and teammates with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
Saints Area Scout Jon Sandusky played safety at Penn State from 1996-99 and served nine years in the Philadelphia player personnel department.
New Orleans Area Scout Joey Vitt's grew up in the Philadelphia area, when his father Joe Vitt coached linebackers for the Eagles from 1995-98.
New Orleans Senior Scouting Consultant Scott Campbell's father Marion, served as defensive coordinator of the Eagles from 1977- 82 and as head coach from 1983-85.
Linebacker Pete Werner's father Greg went to training camp with the Eagles in 1990, Werner, Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and Eagles running back Trey Sermon were college teammates at Ohio State.
Philadelphia Assistant Special Teams Coach Joe Pannunzio served as Tight ends & Special Teams Coach at the University of Mississippi from 1995-98.
New Orleans practice squad wide receiver Kevin White, who prepped at Eammaus (Pa.) HS is the older brother of Eagles linebacker Kyzir White.
New Orleans cornerback Isaac Yiadomm and Philadelphia CB James Bradberry were teammates with the New York Giants in 2020.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston grew up in the same Birmingham, Al. region as Bradberry and the two were opponents in youth football and high school football.