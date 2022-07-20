2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

2021 season recap:

The Eagles experienced a roller coaster season while navigating a new-look offense. The Eagles drafted Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith to pair with quarterback Jalen Hurts in hopes of finding their first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014. The record for the Eagles looked promising, but disguised the fact that they went 0-7 against playoff-bound teams. They slipped into the playoffs late and lost in the first round against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 31-15.