2022 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

The New Orleans Saints will travel to Philadelphia for a noon game Sunday, Jan. 1 on Fox. New Orleans will be looking to rebound from a 40-29 loss at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 11, 2021. Trevor Siemian started at quarterback for the Black & Gold, passing for 214 yards and three scores.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 17 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
Coach: Nick Sirianni
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts
2020 record: 9-8, second in NFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 - Eagles 40, Saints 29
Eagles-Saints series record: Eagles lead 19-15-0
2021 season recap:
The Eagles experienced a roller coaster season while navigating a new-look offense. The Eagles drafted Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith to pair with quarterback Jalen Hurts in hopes of finding their first 1,000-yard receiver since 2014. The record for the Eagles looked promising, but disguised the fact that they went 0-7 against playoff-bound teams. They slipped into the playoffs late and lost in the first round against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 31-15.
Notable Eagles roster additions:
- Defensive end – Haason Reddick (Carolina Panthers)
- Cornerback – James Bradberry (New York Giants)
- Linebacker – Kyzir White (Los Angeles Chargers)
Notable Eagles roster losses:
- Cornerback – Steven Nelson (Houston Texans)
- Defensive tackle – Hassan Ridgeway (San Francisco 49ers)
- Safety – Rodney McLeod (Indianapolis Colts)