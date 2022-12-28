Ways to Watch: Saints at Eagles | 2022 NFL Week 17

SAINTS VS. EAGLES GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) enter Sunday's matchup having won two-consecutive games, looking to break a two -contest losing streak in the series at conference leader Philadelphia (13-2). New Orleans will be looking to have their first three-game winning streak in over a year and remain in contention for a postseason berth.

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles first met on November 5, 1967, with New Orleans posting a 31- 24 victory at Tulane Stadium. It was the first win in franchise history, coming in Week eight of the Saints' inaugural season. In 1967 and 1969, New Orleans and Philadelphia were rivals in the NFL's Capitol division. The Eagles lead the regular season series 18-12, with the Saints holding a 3-1 edge in the playoffs. The Saints are 3-11 in regular games played in Philadelphia, the most recent two victories at Lincoln Financial Field taking place on September 20, 2009, a 48-22 victory and a 26-24 win on January 4, 2014, for the franchise's first road playoff victory in an NFC Wild Card contest.