Notes from New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles game | NFL Week 11

• The New Orleans Saints suffered a 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 21.

• The Saints now sit at 5-5, standing in second place in the NFC South.

• The Saints loss drops the team's regular season/postseason record against the Eagles to 15-19 and gives them a 2-4 record at Lincoln Financial Field

• The loss drops Coach Sean Payton's regular season/postseason combined record against Philadelphia to 6-4.

• Payton's record in the month of November falls to 38-21.

• The Saints improve their streak of 313 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002, at Raymond James Stadium,

• Quarterback ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ completed 22-of-40 for 214 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a career-long 17-yard rushing touchdown .

• Tight end ﻿Adam Trautman﻿ had his career high in yards with five catches for 58 yards, and one touchdown.

• Defensive end ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ had 10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Now with a team high in sacks with 5.5, he needs just .5 next game to tie his career-high of six set in 2019.

• Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ was responsible for one tackle. He now has 698 career solo tackles, needing only on two more to reach 700 for his career.

• Wide receiver/return specialist ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ had two catches for 11 yards and 101 total all-purpose yards. Harrisnow has 687 career punt return yards, moving past Darren Sproles into fifth place in club record books. Harris now has 1,119 all-purpose yards in 2021, setting a career-high, surpassing his total of 1,018 in his rookie season in 2019 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

• Running back ﻿Mark Ingram II﻿rushed the ball 16 times for 88 yards. Ingram also grabbed six catches for 25 yards. He now has 7,942 career total yards from scrimmage as a Saint to rank second in club record books, surpassing wide receiver Eric Martin to move into second. Including his tenures with Baltimore and Houston, Ingram has 9,874 total yards from scrimmage, needing 126 to reach 10,000. Ingram played in his 110th career game as a Saint, the most by a Black and Gold player who played running back as his primary position, moving into a tie for 35th place in club records with punter Tommy Barnhardt.

• Defensive end﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ accounted for 3 total tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. Jordan nowhas 98.5 career sacks, taking sole possession of 38th all-time in the NFL record books surpassing Joey Porter with 98. Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts is the 38th player Jordan has sacked in his career. Jordan played in his 170th career contest Sunday, having never missed a game, moving into a tie with defensive lineman Derland Moore for 10th place on the club's all-time games played list.

• Defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ totaled four tackles on the day and .5 sacks. He has now reached 200 tackles for his career.