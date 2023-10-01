Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr starts but offense manages just one Blake Grupe field goal

Oct 01, 2023 at 01:29 PM
New Orleans Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used two touchdown passes by quarterback Baker Mayfield to take a 14-3 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Quarterback Derek Carr﻿, who was knocked out of last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, was able to start but could only muster one scoring drive, which ended with a 37-yard Blake Grupe field goal. Star running back Alvin Kamara returned from his three-game suspension and had five carries for 18 yards and six catches for 16 yards. Carr was 11 of 17 for 61 yards.

Saints cornerback ﻿Isaac Yiadom﻿ intercepted Mayfield on the 1-yard line late in the second quarter but New Orleans fullback ﻿Adam Prentice﻿ fumbled on the next play and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield capitalized with a three-play drive, resulting in a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trey Palmer.

The Saints lost tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ to a calf injury on their first possession. He is listed as questionable. The Bucs lost safety Ryan Neal to a concussion on the first possession; he has been ruled out.

Tampa Bay will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Check out the pregame warm-ups from the New Orleans Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

