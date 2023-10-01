Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used two touchdown passes by quarterback Baker Mayfield to take a 14-3 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Quarterback Derek Carr﻿, who was knocked out of last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, was able to start but could only muster one scoring drive, which ended with a 37-yard Blake Grupe field goal. Star running back Alvin Kamara returned from his three-game suspension and had five carries for 18 yards and six catches for 16 yards. Carr was 11 of 17 for 61 yards.