Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used two touchdown passes by quarterback Baker Mayfield to take a 14-3 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
Quarterback Derek Carr, who was knocked out of last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, was able to start but could only muster one scoring drive, which ended with a 37-yard Blake Grupe field goal. Star running back Alvin Kamara returned from his three-game suspension and had five carries for 18 yards and six catches for 16 yards. Carr was 11 of 17 for 61 yards.
Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom intercepted Mayfield on the 1-yard line late in the second quarter but New Orleans fullback Adam Prentice fumbled on the next play and Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield capitalized with a three-play drive, resulting in a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Trey Palmer.
The Saints lost tight end Juwan Johnson to a calf injury on their first possession. He is listed as questionable. The Bucs lost safety Ryan Neal to a concussion on the first possession; he has been ruled out.
Tampa Bay will get the ball to start the second half.
