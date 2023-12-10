Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Carolina Panthers 3 | 2023 NFL Week 14

The Saints, who ran the ball effectively in the first half, moved past 100,000 yards rushing in franchise history in the half.

Safety Jordan Howden had a strip-sack in the half with the fumble by Carolina quarterback Bryce Young recovered by linebacker Pete Werner.

Kamara had 45 yards rushing on eight attempts while Jamaal Williams added 29 yards on six carries. Receiver Chris Olave had three receptions for 21 yards. Quarterback Derek Carr was 10 of 15 for 41 yards with one interception, a tipped pass caught by defensive end Derrick Brown.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the last time the Saints blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown was Week 9, 2017, by Justin Hardee against the Buccaneers.