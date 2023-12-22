Halftime update: Los Angeles Rams 17, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2023 NFL Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams grabbed a 17-7 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The Rams marched 95 yards on their first possession, scoring on a 2-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua. The Rams added a 21-yard field goal and a 4-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with 21 seconds left in the second quarter.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr connected with receiver Rashid Shaheed on a 45-yard touchdown pass with 2:28 left in the second quarter to make it 10-7. Carr was 11 of 20 for 163 yards with a touchdown. Receiver Chris Olave was his top target with six receptions for 74 yards. Running back Alvin Kamarahad six carries for 10 yards. The touchdown catch was Shaheed's fifth of the season of more than 40 yards.
The Rams (7-7) will get the ball to start the second half.
