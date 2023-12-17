Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Presented by

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 7, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

Saints sack Giants quarterback four times

Dec 17, 2023 at 01:24 PM

The New Orleans Saints pass rush teed off on New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, sacking him four times as the Saints took a 7-6 halftime lead Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive lineman Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Bryan Bresee each had sack as the defense limited New York (5-8) to two field goals, a 56-yarder by Randy Bullock and a 40-yard by punter Jamie Gillan as time expired. Gillan had to kick after Bullock left with a hamstring injury.

Related Links

The Saints scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to receiver Keith Kirkwood. Carr was 11 of 13 for 84 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had six carries for 26 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards. He surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the seventh consecutive season

The Saints (6-7) will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Giants | 2023 NFL Week 15

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
31 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
32 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
33 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
34 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
35 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
36 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
37 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
38 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
39 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
40 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
41 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
42 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
43 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
44 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
45 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
46 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
47 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
48 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
49 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
50 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
51 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
52 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
53 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
54 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
55 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
56 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
57 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
58 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
59 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
60 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
61 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
62 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
63 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
64 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
65 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
66 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
67 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
68 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
69 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
70 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
71 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
72 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
73 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
74 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
75 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
76 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
77 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
78 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
79 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
80 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
81 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
82 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
83 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
84 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
85 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
86 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
87 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
88 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
89 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
90 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
91 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
92 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
93 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
94 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
95 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
96 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
97 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
98 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
99 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
100 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
101 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
102 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
103 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
104 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
105 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
106 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
107 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
108 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
109 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
110 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
111 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
112 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
113 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
114 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
115 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
116 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
117 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
118 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
119 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
120 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
121 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
122 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
123 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
124 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
125 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
126 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
127 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
128 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
129 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
130 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
131 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
132 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
133 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
134 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
135 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
136 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
137 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
138 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
139 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
140 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
141 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
142 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
143 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
144 / 144

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New York Giants in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Carolina Panthers 3 | 2023 NFL Week 14

Saints will get the ball to start second half
news

Halftime update: Detroit Lions 24, New Orleans Saints 7 | NFL Week 13

Saints will get the ball to start the second half
news

Halftime update: Atlanta Falcons 14, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 12

Pick-six the difference in the first half
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, New England Patriots 0 | 2023 NFL season Week 5

Saints race to big lead as stars deliver big plays
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 6, Carolina Panthers 3  | 2023 NFL Week 2

Saints involved in another defensive struggle
news

Halftime update: Tennessee Titans 9, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 1

Defenses standing tall in opener
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 7, Carolina Panthers 0 | 2022 NFL Week 18

Chris Olave's 25-yard touchdown catch only score of first half
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Philadelphia Eagles 0 | 2022 NFL Week 17

Saints dominate opening half as they try for third consecutive win
news

Halftime update: Cleveland Browns 10, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2022 NFL Week 16

Browns turn interception into points, add field goal
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Atlanta Falcons 3 | 2022 NFL Week 15

Saints score on opening two possessions
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 | 2022 NFL Week 13

Dalton throws 30-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill
Advertising