Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 7, New York Giants 6 | 2023 NFL Week 15

The New Orleans Saints pass rush teed off on New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, sacking him four times as the Saints took a 7-6 halftime lead Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive lineman Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Bryan Bresee each had sack as the defense limited New York (5-8) to two field goals, a 56-yarder by Randy Bullock and a 40-yard by punter Jamie Gillan as time expired. Gillan had to kick after Bullock left with a hamstring injury.
The Saints scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to receiver Keith Kirkwood. Carr was 11 of 13 for 84 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had six carries for 26 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards. He surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the seventh consecutive season
The Saints (6-7) will get the ball to start the second half.
