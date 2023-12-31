Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: Bucs vs. Saints | 2023 NFL Week 17

Alvin Kamara passed the 10,000 mark for career yards from scrimmage

Dec 31, 2023 at 01:28 PM
The New Orleans Saints scored on their opening possession for the first time this season and used that to power their way to a 17-0 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Saints (7-8), who need to win their final two games to have any shot at the playoffs, marched 73 yards in 14 plays capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to tight end Juwan Johnson. The tight end had a big half with six catches (a career high) for 70 yards.

The Saints pushed their lead to 14-0 on a beautiful 22-yard touchdown catch by Taysom Hill with 1:53 left in the second quarter. The Saints added a 45-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe with nine seconds to play. Carr was 17 of 21 for 140 yards with two touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara, who had 10 carries for 45 yards, passed the 10,000 mark for career yards from scrimmage in the half.

Cornerback Alontae Taylor made his first career interception to end a Buccaneers drive at the 2-yard line and the defense kept Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield in check all half. The Bucs had just 44 yards of offense, 33 of which came on one completion to receiver Mike Evans. Linebacker Zack Baun had a sack of Mayfield.

The Saints lost right tackle Landon Young and linebacker Nephi Sewell to injuries in the first half. Cameron Erving replaced Young.

The Buccaneers (8-7) will get the ball to start the second half.

