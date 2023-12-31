Halftime update: Bucs vs. Saints | 2023 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints scored on their opening possession for the first time this season and used that to power their way to a 17-0 halftime lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The Saints (7-8), who need to win their final two games to have any shot at the playoffs, marched 73 yards in 14 plays capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to tight end Juwan Johnson. The tight end had a big half with six catches (a career high) for 70 yards.