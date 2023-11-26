Halftime update: Atlanta Falcons 14, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons used a pick-six to grab a 14-9 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Atlanta safety Jessie Bates stepped in front of a Derek Carrpass and took it 92 yards for the first touchdown for the Falcons. Atlanta had a touchdown on a 10-yard run by rookie quarterback Bijan Robinson in the second quarter.
New Orleans scored on three Blake Grupefield goals (25, 52 and 41 yards).
Saints receiver Chris Olavehad a big half with seven receptions for 114 yards and Carr was 13 of 22 for 189 yards. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder with 26 second to play in the half near the goal line.
The Saints (5-5) lost receiver Rasheed Shaheed and cornerback Alontae Taylor to injury in the first half.
The Falcons (4-6) will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.