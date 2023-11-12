Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings 24, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 10

The Saints (5-4) scored on a 48-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe.

Saints receiver Michael Thomasleft the game with a knee injury on the opening possession and is questionable to return. Rookie A.T. Perry replaced him and made the first catch of his career.

Quarterback Derek Carrwas nine of 14 for 63 yards. Running back Alvin Kamarahad six carries for 35. The Saints were penalized four times for 25 yards and were one for five on third down. The Saints had 110 yards of offense compared to 297 for the Vikings.