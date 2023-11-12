Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings 24, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Saints will get the ball to start the second half

Nov 12, 2023 at 01:32 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Vikings | 2023 NFL Week 10

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Minnesota Vikings dominated the first half, grabbing a 24-3 lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings (5-4), who are on a four-game winning streak, scored on a 40-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, a 2-yard run by Ty Chandler, a 7-yard scramble by quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Dobbs, a longtime backup quarterback, was 18 of 22 for 220 yards and ran six times for 40 yards. Hockenson had 10 catches for 128 yards. The Vikings had the ball for more than 18 minutes.

Related Links

The Saints (5-4) scored on a 48-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe.

Saints receiver Michael Thomasleft the game with a knee injury on the opening possession and is questionable to return. Rookie A.T. Perry replaced him and made the first catch of his career.

Quarterback Derek Carrwas nine of 14 for 63 yards. Running back Alvin Kamarahad six carries for 35. The Saints were penalized four times for 25 yards and were one for five on third down. The Saints had 110 yards of offense compared to 297 for the Vikings.

New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.

Related Content

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Chicago Bears 14 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Saints will get the ball to start the second half
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, Indianapolis Colts 20 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Saints score three touchdowns in first half
news

Halftime update: Jacksonville Jaguars 17, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints score on two Blake Grupe field goals
news

Halftime update: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2023 NFL Week 6

Stroud throws two touchdown passes for Texans
news

Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr starts but offense manages just one Blake Grupe field goal
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Green Bay Packers 0 | 2023 NFL Week 3

Graham, Shaheed come up with big plays in first half
news

Halftime update: Houston Texans 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

Tight end Jimmy Graham scores first touchdown as a Saint since 2014
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Los Angeles Chargers 10 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Defensive end Payton Turner comes up with big play; penalties hurt
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Kansas City Chiefs 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Quarterback Derek Carr leads first-team offense on touchdown drive on opening series
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara have strong preseason debuts
news

New Orleans Saints roll to 17-3 halftime lead over Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston, running game power the way in Jacksonville
