Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings 24, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 10

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
The Minnesota Vikings dominated the first half, grabbing a 24-3 lead over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Vikings (5-4), who are on a four-game winning streak, scored on a 40-yard field goal by Greg Joseph, a 2-yard run by Ty Chandler, a 7-yard scramble by quarterback Joshua Dobbs and a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. Dobbs, a longtime backup quarterback, was 18 of 22 for 220 yards and ran six times for 40 yards. Hockenson had 10 catches for 128 yards. The Vikings had the ball for more than 18 minutes.
The Saints (5-4) scored on a 48-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe.
Saints receiver Michael Thomasleft the game with a knee injury on the opening possession and is questionable to return. Rookie A.T. Perry replaced him and made the first catch of his career.
Quarterback Derek Carrwas nine of 14 for 63 yards. Running back Alvin Kamarahad six carries for 35. The Saints were penalized four times for 25 yards and were one for five on third down. The Saints had 110 yards of offense compared to 297 for the Vikings.
New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.