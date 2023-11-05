Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Chicago Bears 14 | 2023 NFL Week 9

The New Orleans Saints battled to a 14-14 halftime tie with the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Caesars Superdome.
The Saints (4-4) scored on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carrto receiver Chris Olaveand on a 2-yard pass from Carr to Taysom Hill. With his touchdown reception Hill became the first player to 10 touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing since Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford.
Bears (2-6) scored on two touchdown passes from rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent to tight end Cole Kmet (18 and nine yards). Former Tulane kicker Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with 28 seconds left in the half.
Carr was 15 of 19 for 137 yards while Bagent was 10 of 13 for 149 yards. He also hurt the Saints with his running, scrambling five times for 56 yards. Bagent was picked off by cornerback Paulson Adebo which set up the Saints' first touchdown. Hill had five carries for 22 yards. Olave had three catches for 33 yards.
The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.