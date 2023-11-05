Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Chicago Bears 14 | 2023 NFL Week 9

Saints will get the ball to start the second half

Nov 05, 2023 at 01:24 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints battled to a 14-14 halftime tie with the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints (4-4) scored on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carrto receiver Chris Olaveand on a 2-yard pass from Carr to Taysom Hill. With his touchdown reception Hill became the first player to 10 touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing since Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford.

Bears (2-6) scored on two touchdown passes from rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent to tight end Cole Kmet (18 and nine yards). Former Tulane kicker Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt with 28 seconds left in the half.

Related Links

Carr was 15 of 19 for 137 yards while Bagent was 10 of 13 for 149 yards. He also hurt the Saints with his running, scrambling five times for 56 yards. Bagent was picked off by cornerback Paulson Adebo which set up the Saints' first touchdown. Hill had five carries for 22 yards. Olave had three catches for 33 yards.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Colts | 2023 NFL Week 9

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
31 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
32 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
33 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
34 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
35 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
36 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
37 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
38 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
39 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
40 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
41 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
42 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
43 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
44 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
45 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
46 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
47 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
48 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
49 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
50 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
51 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
52 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
53 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
54 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
55 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
56 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
57 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
58 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
59 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
60 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
61 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
62 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
63 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
64 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
65 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
66 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
67 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
68 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
69 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
70 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
71 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
72 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
73 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
74 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
75 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
76 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
77 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
78 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
79 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
80 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
81 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
82 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
83 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
84 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
85 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
86 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
87 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
88 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
89 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
90 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
91 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
92 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
93 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
94 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
95 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
96 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
97 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
98 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
99 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
100 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
101 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
102 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
103 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
104 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
105 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
106 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
107 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
108 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
109 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
110 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
111 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
112 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
113 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
114 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
115 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
116 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
117 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
118 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
119 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
120 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
121 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
122 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
123 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
124 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
125 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
126 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
127 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
128 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
129 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
130 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
131 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
132 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
133 / 133

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 21, Indianapolis Colts 20 | 2023 NFL Week 8

Saints score three touchdowns in first half
news

Halftime update: Jacksonville Jaguars 17, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints score on two Blake Grupe field goals
news

Halftime update: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2023 NFL Week 6

Stroud throws two touchdown passes for Texans
news

Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr starts but offense manages just one Blake Grupe field goal
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Green Bay Packers 0 | 2023 NFL Week 3

Graham, Shaheed come up with big plays in first half
news

Halftime update: Houston Texans 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 3

Tight end Jimmy Graham scores first touchdown as a Saint since 2014
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Los Angeles Chargers 10 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Defensive end Payton Turner comes up with big play; penalties hurt
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Kansas City Chiefs 7 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Quarterback Derek Carr leads first-team offense on touchdown drive on opening series
news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara have strong preseason debuts
news

New Orleans Saints roll to 17-3 halftime lead over Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston, running game power the way in Jacksonville
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 7, Chicago Bears 3

Teams are playing for a spot in the divisional round
Advertising