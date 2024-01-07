Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Atlanta Falcons 17 | 2023 NFL Week 18

With both teams' playoff hopes on the line, the offenses took center stage in the first half of Sunday's New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game at the Caesars Superdome as the teams fought to a 17-17 tie.

The Falcons (7-9) used big plays (two of more than 50 yards) to score their touchdowns while the Saints (8-8) used methodical, clock-controlling drives (seven, 16 and eight plays) to score. The Falcons scored first on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder to tight end Jonnu Smith. The Saints struck back on an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to A.T. Perry. Atlanta then quickly added a 71-yard touchdown pass from Ridder to rookie running back Bijan Robinson. New Orleans tied the score at 14 on 3-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Kendre Millerand then added a 24-yard Blake Grupe field goal with 56 seconds to play. Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo made a 30-yard field goal to tie the score going into halftime.