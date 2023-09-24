Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Green Bay Packers 0 | 2023 NFL Week 3

The Saints defense continued its strong start to the season, keeping Green Bay out of the end zone and holding quarterback Jordan Love to seven of 16 for 74 yards as Green Bay had just 116 yard of offense. Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor had his first career sack for a loss of 14 and numerous pass breakups as he played in place of the injured Paulson Adebo.

Carr was 11 of 16 for 96 yards with the touchdown. Rookie running back Kendre Miller saw the first action of his career and had seven carries for 24 yards. The Saints had just 131 yards of offense.