Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Green Bay Packers 0 | 2023 NFL Week 3

Even with the offense off to a slow start, the New Orleans Saints grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Tight end Jimmy Graham made his first catch of the season count as he hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr for the game's first touchdown. Returner Rashid Shaheed pushed the score to 14-0 with a 76-yard punt return in the second quarter and kicker Blake Grupe ended the scoring with a 25-yard field goal with six seconds left in the half.
The Saints defense continued its strong start to the season, keeping Green Bay out of the end zone and holding quarterback Jordan Love to seven of 16 for 74 yards as Green Bay had just 116 yard of offense. Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor had his first career sack for a loss of 14 and numerous pass breakups as he played in place of the injured Paulson Adebo.
Carr was 11 of 16 for 96 yards with the touchdown. Rookie running back Kendre Miller saw the first action of his career and had seven carries for 24 yards. The Saints had just 131 yards of offense.
The Packers (1-1), who had seven penalties for 60 yards, will get the ball to start the second half. The Saints lost right guard Cesar Ruiz to a concussion. James Hurst moved from left guard to take his spot and Andrus Peat entered the game at left guard.
