Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

SAINTS QUARTERBACK DEREK CARR

On the timing with teammates in the red zone

Well there is a lot of work that needs to be done. We had a few opportunities for sure. Not to get into all of them but you saw them. We had a few opportunities. Missed throw. We had one in the back of the end zone we almost had. That is a tough play. We had another one where I was expecting him to look and just timing of things and there is so much that we have to clean up, but it feels so good to clean it up when you win. We are 2-0 and I don't think that we played at the level that we are all expecting to play at yet, but we are going to keep striving, keep working and make those corrections. But it feels good to do it with a win for sure.

On passing inconsistencies

That is my fault. It is my fault. I will get it fixed. I will get it corrected. I have had moments where it is a little tougher of a road and I have had moments where we get it back together and we are clicking. This is our second game together. I am glad we won so I can say that. Because it is our second game together and we still won the game. We are going to continue to get better. We are going to continue to find that timing. I learned things about my receivers and everybody today that okay I got it. He sees it that way and now okay. I was pissed and I moved on and thankfully our defense kept us in it so when we came back in the second half and we started clicking and started hitting big plays we could pull away and try to win the thing.

On leaning on the Saints defense

That is a very big part of the reason why I came here. Any team that I talked to was a team with a defense. I played these guys. I knew Dennis Allen. I know what it is like and how difficult it is. All I want to do is win. So, I was like, shoot, if I can go there and have a day like today. Didn't play my best in the first half, come back, play good in the second half and win a game? Like I didn't have to be perfect for four quarters and we won. That is awesome. I don't like that still. We won, but I am still sick because I should have played better. I can help the offense more. I sit back and I am already analyzing it right? But to have that defense to hold us, keep us in there until we got clicking in the second half I mean it helped us win the football game.

What happened on the interception?

I saw him coming down and I saw Chris Olave going behind him and when I saw him step down, it was a terrible read. I knew he didn't have anything affecting him. I should have known he was going to get back there. I saw Chris, I threw it and as soon as I threw it I was like you idiot. Like it was terrible. It was my fault all the way.

Any areas he wanted to improve on tonight?

Yeah, I think in the first half I was just too quick. I was playing way too quick. In the second half I was just like I have got to slow it down. I told Pete (Carmichael) and I told RC (Ronald Curry), I told the guys I got you, trust me. Like I am going to be much better in the second half. We are going to win this game. I want them to feel that confidence from me too. Like hey I know what I am doing. It was not my best half of football at all. But we still went into halftime with the lead which is great. That is a great feeling as a quarterback. That you know you can go out there and play better and hopefully go finish the thing and get a win.

On adjustments on offense when you lose a running back

Pete does a great job and our coaching staff does a great job of making sure we are prepared just in case stuff happens. They had a plan that Taysom Hill would be ready just in case something happened and Taysom went in there and did his thing. We put him at running back like you said a couple of times and it is unbelievable what he is able to do. He went one for one. He ran the ball. He ran a route. It is really unbelievable. He is an amazing football player and it is a luxury to have someone who can do all of those things for us.

On the trust he has built with receivers letting them make plays

So much trust. In the first half, like I said I was so quick on some things and there were some things I could have done better to help them get the ball more in their hands and things like that. In the second half it was really nice, no one would know with the naked eye, but we corrected those things. I slowed down, got on the ball a little bit more. I have always had trust in them. Just because the first half didn't go, that was my fault. Those guys have been making plays, you guys have seen it, all camp. In the off season. I have my brothers and my friends sending me tweets because they don't live in New Orleans, like another deep ball to Chris Olave. Like you guys tweeting them out. They have been doing it and so my trust in them it at an all-time high. Especially when they are doing it against our defense. I think that is the most impressive part.

On Chris Olave improving on his physicality

His mentality is unbelievable. I think I've said that to you guys before but I love the talent. You guys see the talent. He just wants to be better just like we all do. We have all the right mindsets and seeing that in him has been a really beautiful thing.

On his message to Bryce Young after the game

Just God bless and that I'm here for you and that I'm rooting for you. He's going to be a great player. I love watching him. My kids loved watching him last year when he was at Alabama. I heard them run around the house, 'Bryce Young throws the ball!' They just love football and they pretend to be everybody. I'm okay with that because Bryce is a good guy but now that we're rivals, I may have to tell them to chill out a little bit.

On being 2-0 after getting a couple of tough wins

Every win matters. We'll see where we are at the end of this thing but they all matter especially against a division opponent and an NFC opponent. Getting that win is huge for us and that's why we play the game is to win. How this thing looks at the end, hopefully it will be cleaner, hopefully it will be better on my part and our part and we're all in here just to win and hopefully we can continue to do that.

On what he said to Rashid Shaheed before the start of the fourth quarter

I wasn't mic'd so unless he was or someone else was around us. They hide microphones everywhere. I said some things but I don't think there will be any videos.

On the long completion to Shaheed

It was a double move. They had been playing aggressive and Pete (Carmichael) took his time with that shot. We knew that we had a few other completions that he liked and we were able to hit those and that one just presented itself in that moment and again, he's so fast. I ripped that thing and he tracked it down like it was nothing. It's unbelievable. He's an unbelievable football player because y'all saw last week just the speed, the go route. Today, he runs the double move and I've been saying that he can run the routes and he's a good receiver. That threat to run by especially against one of the fastest corners in the league says a lot about Rashid and having that weapon is awesome for the offense and for me.

On Bryce Young's performance

Any quarterback that stepped out there this week I say that it's the hardest thing to do in sports. Except Deion (Sanders) said hit a baseball which I might agree with. Playing quarterback is difficult especially at a young age. I'm sure he learned a lot of things today and I hope he learned a lot from me. Don't throw that ball when the safety is there. I just think the world of him. I think he's got a good head on his shoulders and he's going to work hard and he's got good people around him in this organization from the owner, to the general manager, to the coaching staff that's in the room with him on both sides of the ball. He's going to get loved up, he's going to get positivity and he's going to get corrected in the right way and I think the sky's the limit for him. But hopefully, not yet.

On working with Tony Jones and his performance

It was awesome. You got to love stuff like that. He had been here before so when he came in everybody was talking to him and I felt bad because I was like 'Was he here?' and I didn't know he was somewhere else. To see him come in and play and took the role of running back for us when Jamaal went down and to see him score. Again, whoever scores, we do not care. It's big team, little me. It's what D.A. (Dennis Allen) keeps preaching and that's what we keep believing in.

How impressive to not allow a touchdown defensively for nearly two games?

I think it should have been two games so I'm not satisfied. But defensively, I think that we're doing some good things and I still think there's a lot of things that we can do better. We're not going to sit around and pat ourselves on the back. We're going to go back to work to try and correct some of the things that we didn't do as well and try to keep doing some of the things that we did well. I thought the front and coverage worked well together today and I thought we did a good job particularly up front.

On the physicality of the catches from Chris Olave and Michael Thomas during the game

You're going to have to do that in our league. There may be a few times where you may get some wide-open targets but for the most part, you're going to have to be able to make catches in contested environments. I think that's been something that we've probably been a little bit better at this year. Certainly, we hope we can continue that.

On the trust he has in the team

Hopefully, we can show as an offense that they can trust us at the end to put it away. We've been able to do that early on. We're building trust and a lot of things as a team. The trust has always been there with this defense. That's a given. They're unbelievable. The trust with myself and the receivers as we continue to grow. I've always had trust in them when that you have one-on-one and the games on the line that I'm coming to you, it's your moment to go be on SportsCenter. They continue to show up and they continue to make those plays and like I said, hopefully we can continue to prove to our defense that when the game is on the line, no matter what, we can help put it away and be able to do those things and so far we've been able to do that.

On taking steps forward with the protection on the offensive line