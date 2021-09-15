New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams, signed safety Jeff Heath off the practice squad, signed offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the practice squad and waived fullback Adam Prentice. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay
'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One
Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans
Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints
'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints
'He's got some juice to him, the guys want to be around him'
Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener
'I'm playing this week, for sure'
Defensive tackles inexperienced as New Orleans Saints, but ready for season opener
'You've been dreaming about this your whole life, and who wouldn't want to have a bigger role in the NFL?'
New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions
11 players added to the practice squad for the 2021 NFL season