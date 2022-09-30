Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Uniform Watch: Saints vs Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

New Orleans to wear black helmets and color rush uniforms for Week 4 against Vikings

Sep 30, 2022 at 01:59 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The Saints go back out on the road for the second week in a row, when they take part in an international showcase to face the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 2, in a game that will be nationally televised on the NFL Network (WWL 4 locally) at 8:30 a.m. CT.

While the Vikings lead the all-time series 19-12 in the regular season and 3-1 in the postseason, the matchups and results between the clubs have featured some of the most thrilling and pivotal moments in each of their storied histories.

FULL GAME PREVIEW: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS MINNESOTA VIKINGS

