Uniform Watch: Saints vs Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

The Saints go back out on the road for the second week in a row, when they take part in an international showcase to face the Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 2, in a game that will be nationally televised on the NFL Network (WWL 4 locally) at 8:30 a.m. CT.
While the Vikings lead the all-time series 19-12 in the regular season and 3-1 in the postseason, the matchups and results between the clubs have featured some of the most thrilling and pivotal moments in each of their storied histories.