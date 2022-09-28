Saints vs. Vikings Week 4 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS vs. VIKINGS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, who was a seventh round draft pick of Minnesota in 1982 out of Brown, played tight end for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection from 1986-91, for whom he played his entire career, finishing with totals of 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time. He went into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2019.

New Orleans guard Wyatt Davis was a third round draft pick of the Vikings in 2021.

Vikings punter Ryan Wright handled punting duties at Tulane from 2018-21.

Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd prepped at Totino-Grace (Fridley, Minn.) HS.

Minnesota Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips' late grandfather, Bum, served as head coach of the Saints from 1981-85, while his father Wade, was defensive coordinator during the same period and took on interim head coaching duties for the final four contests of the 1985 campaign.

Minnesota Quarterbacks Coach Chris O'Hara served on the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff in 2020 under Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone, who was head coach.

New Orleans practice squad running back Latavius Murray played in Minnesota from 2017-18.

Vikings practice squad linebacker Eric Wilson played for the Vikings from 2017-20.

Minnesota quarterback Nick Mullens played at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell served as Marrone's wideouts coach in Jacksonville from 2017-20.

New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael and Vikings Inside Linebackers Coach Greg Manusky served on the same San Diego Chargers coaching staff from 2002-05.

Minnesota College Scout/Regional Pat Roberts previously served as the head strength coach and offensive line coach at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.

Vikings Assistant Director of Sports Performance Derik Keyes is a Laurel, Miss. native who played at Louisiana-Lafayette and had coaching stints at his both alma mater and the University of South Alabama.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson prepped at Destrehan (La.) HS and played at Louisiana State University, where he was a high school teammate of Saints practice squad wide receiver Kirk Merritt.

Merritt and Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt were college teammates at Oregon in 2014.

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is the son of former Saints tight end Irv Smith Sr. and prepped at Brother Martin High School.

Vikings Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Roy Anderson served as a defensive analyst at LSU in 2019.

Vikings guard Ed Ingram played at LSU from 207-21.

New Orleans center/guard Cesar Ruiz and Vikings safety Josh Metellus were college teammates at the University of Michigan.

Vikings defensive end Jonathan Bullard played at the University of Florida with Saints safety Marcus Maye.

New Orleans cornerback P.J. Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston were teammates with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook during the 2014 campaign at Florida State.

New Orleans Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Vikings Offensive Line Coach Chris Kuper served on the same coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18. Rizzi also served on the same Dolphins staff with Vikings Defensive Backs Coach Daronte Jones in Miami from 2016-17. Jones served on the Nicholls State coaching staff in 2002, as defensive coordinator at Franklin (La.) HS in 2003 and as defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021.

Rizzi tutored Vikings kicker Greg Joseph as a rookie in the 2018 preseason with the Dolphins.

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Joseph were teammates with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

New Orleans Pro Scout Tosen Eyetsemitan and Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked together in the same Cleveland front office in 2020.

Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter played at Louisiana State University.

New Orleans offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton and Minnesota linebacker Troy Dye were college teammates at Oregon.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu played at Louisiana State with Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson in 2010 and the pair were later teammates in the same secondary again with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz and Minnesota defensive back Chandon Sullivan were college teammates at Georgia State.

New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano tutored Minnesota long snapper Andrew DePaola both in College at Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13. Winston and DePaola were teammates in Tampa Bay from 2015-16.

Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler prepped at St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond, La.) HS and then played at Mississippi State, where he was a college teammate of New Orleans defensive back J.T. Gray.

New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Callaway and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle played with Vikings running back Ty Chandler at the University of Tennessee.