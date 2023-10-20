New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

Carr also stated his support for his Moreau, who has been Carr's teammate in all five of Moreau's NFL seasons.

"Everybody in the stands is mad at him. But it doesn't come down to one play," Carr said. "Our job as brothers and his family, as teammates is to go rally around him. I've been in that moment, where you miss a throw or you throw a bad pick, or something like that. You feel like everybody hates you.

"Our job as teammates is no matter what the situation is, good or bad, put your arm around him and keep him going, keep him pushing. To see our teammates react that way shows me that we have a good group, because I've seen in moments like that where everybody just starts pointing fingers at that one play. Or, if a kicker misses one at the end they just point at him.

"There's 160 other plays that could have been changed throughout the game. I've never been a believer that just because it happens in that moment (one person is to blame for the outcome). There's so many things that we could have done that wouldn't even have put him in that situation."

Eventually, Moreau's self-analysis may soften. But that wasn't happening Thursday night.